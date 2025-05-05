With an anthemic electro-pop track that's sure to get the audience moving in Basel, the Faroese entrant will undoubtedly be going all out to impress the voters.

Here's everything you need to know about their entry this year.

Who is Denmark's Eurovision 2025 entry Sissal?

Sissal. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Instagram: @sissaljo

TikTok: @sissaljo

Sissal – full name Sissal Jóhanna Norðberg Niclasen – is a singer-songwriter representing Denmark at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

She first got a reputation as a singer when she was just 10 years old, winning competition Nósa Barnaprix with her song Summarið er komið.

In 2010, she won the competition Ársins Songrødd.

Away from singing, she is training to become a teacher, but still found time to create her first EP, Hear Me Now, which came out in February 2025.

Sissal is the proud mother of two daughters.

How old is Sissal?

Denmark's Eurovision entry Sissal is 30 years old.

What nationality is Sissal?

Sissal was born in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands.

The star is the second Faroese artist to represent Denmark in Eurovision, following Reiley who represented the country in 2023.

She now lives in the country's capital, Copenhagen.

What is Denmark's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Sissal will be performing the song Hallucination at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Hallucination is an atmospheric EDM-inspired ballad with an addictive dance beat, paying homage to some of the classics from years of Eurovision past.

The song was created by Sissal, alongside songwriters Chris Rohde-Frisk, Lina Spangsberg, Linnea Deb, Malthe Johansen, Marcus Winther-John and Melanie Gabriella Hayrapetian.

Hallucination has already been streamed 1.9 million times on Spotify.

The song was chosen at the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2025, a public competition in which the shortlisted performers went head-to-head to win over the public and a jury made up of 10 Danish and 10 international voters.

Across three events, the 16 finalists were split into two groups of eight, with the top three of each group then going through to the final.

Sissal's win confirmed her spot as Denmark's Eurovision representative.

Vote value was split between jury and public votes.

When will Sissal be performing at Eurovision?

Sissal. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Sissal will be fighting for a spot in the live final with a performance in the second semi-final, which will be held on Thursday 15th May.

As part of their efforts, the team have opted to completely rework the song's staging from the qualifiers for something brand new.

Speaking to Eurovoix about the upcoming performance, Sissal said: "The message to the creative people behind the show has been: 'Make the coolest show possible, and don’t think about what it costs'.

"So the ideas have been given free rein, and then we have looked at what can be done practically with the money we have available. But it has been a high ceiling."

Where did Denmark place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Singer Saba representing Denmark in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Denmark failed to qualify for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final and came in 12th place with 36 points.

Denmark has won Eurovision three times – 1963, 2000 and 2013. Could 2025 be their time once more?

The Eurovision 2025 live final will air Saturday 17th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

