Georgia have participated in the singing competition a total of 16 times since 2007 but are yet to bag a win, and it seems unlikely that this year will be their turn either as they're currently ranked 36th in the odds, with only Croatia behind them.

But anything can happen on the night, and it wouldn’t be the first surprise Eurovision has delivered. Stepping up to represent Georgia this year is Mariam Shengelia. Read on for everything you need to know about Georgia's 2025 entry.

Who is Georgia Eurovision 2025 entry Mariam Shengelia?

Mariam Shengelia. Ramon Van Flymen/Getty Images

Instagram: @mariam_shengeliaa1

TikTok: @mariamshengeliaa1



Mariam Shengelia is already a notable figure on the Georgian music scene and is a pro at singing competitions.

In 2018, she was a semi-finalist on The X Factor Georgia when she was only 16 years old, and in 2021 she also made it to the semi-finals of The Voice Georgia.

This isn't Mariam's first attempt at entering in Eurovision either, as in 2019 she entered a competition to be the country's representative for the following year. Although she didn't win the competition, she was selected to be a backing vocalist for the winner, Tornike Kipiani.

However, this never come to fruition as Eurovision 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This year, Mariam participated in the Georgian version of Dancing with the Stars, where she came in second place.

How old is Mariam Shengelia?

Mariam Shengelia is 22 years old.

What nationality is Mariam Shengelia?

Mariam Shengelia is Georgian and is from Mingrelia in the western part of the country.

What has Mariam Shengelia said about representing Georgia at Eurovision 2025?

On finally having the chance to represent her country at Eurovision this year, Mariam said: "Eurovision isn’t just a competition for me, it's a dream I've carried in my heart since I was a child.

"I remember watching Alexander Rybak in 2009, completely mesmerised. That was the moment I knew, I wanted to stand on that stage, feel that energy, be part of something so much bigger than myself.

"And now, here I am. Finally, representing Georgia. Carrying my country’s name on my shoulders. It’s overwhelming, it’s terrifying, but it’s also the most beautiful feeling in the world. I will give this stage everything I have."

What is Georgia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Mariam Shengelia is representing Georgia with the song Freedom, composed by Keti Gabisiani with lyrics by Buka Kartozia.

Mariam has described the lyrics as being about patriotism and identity, saying: "It's about feeling every heartbeat of your homeland, about knowing where you belong. It’s about loving your people fiercely, unconditionally."

Where did Georgia come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Nutsa Buzaladze. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

In Eurovision 2024, Georgia finished in 21st place with 34 points with the song Firefighter performed by Nutsa Buzaladze.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

