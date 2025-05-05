With five wins under its belt, Luxembourg is one of the most successful nations to take part in the song contest and will certainly be looking to reach a sixth win.

So, what is there to note about Luxembourg Eurovision 2025 entry? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Luxembourg Eurovision 2025 entry Laura Thorn?

Laura Thorn. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @laura__thorn

Laura Thorn is a singer and Luxembourg's Eurovision 2025 entry after she won the Luxembourg Song Contest.

Music has been a part of Laura's life from a young age, having taken solfeggio classes at just eight years old, while also learning how to play the piano and cello. She later completed a master's degree in music theory, music pedagogy and pop singing and is also a teacher at the Esch-sur-Alzette Conservatory of Music.

In 2024, French production duo Julien Salvia and Ludovic-Alexandre Vidal began their search for a Luxembourgish singer to perform their song at Eurovision and contacted Laura through a former singing teacher.

That very song became her Eurovision entry and after scoring the most points at the Luxembourg Song Contest, her journey to Basel began!

How old is Laura Thorn?

Laura Thorn is 25 years old.

What nationality is Laura Thorn?

Laura Thorn is Luxembourgish, having been born in Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg.

What has Laura Thorn said about representing Luxembourg at Eurovision 2025?

In an interview with Eurovision World, Laura opened up about her determination in the contest: "I take everything seriously and I try to be as professional as I can be, but I am also fun and positive. I think there are times to be both, but for Eurovision you have to be serious about it.

"I don't really see it as a competition. For me, the competition was before. There isn't another step and you don't have to win Eurovision in order to do something else. I am very open to whatever could happen afterwards."

What is Luxembourg's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Laura Thorn will be representing Luxembourg at Eurovision with La Poupée Monte Le Son. It is written by Christophe Houssin, Julien Salvia, and Ludovic-Alexandre Vidal.

You can listen to the full track below.

Where did Luxembourg come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Tali. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Luxembourg finished in 13th place at last year's contest, scoring 103 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.