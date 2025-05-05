With a revenge track and a Lady Gaga-inspired flair, Marko is hoping to take home the trophy and represent his country with style.

Here’s everything you need to know about him as he heads to Basel in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Who is Croatia's Eurovision 2025 entry Marko Bošnjak?

Marko Bošnjak. Joe Maher/Getty Images

He first made an appearance on TV as the winner of the second season of the Serbian talent show Pinkove Zvezdice (Pink's Stars) when he was just 11 years old.

Despite his young age, this is not his first time trying out for Eurovision.

In 2022, he made it to the shortlist, and performed in the televised competition Dora in order to be voted the country's representative.

That time, he performed Moli za nas, meaning Pray for Us, coming in second place, with Mia Dimšić and her song Guilty Pleasure going on to represent the competition.

He went on to release the song as his debut single. In 2024, he came out as gay, and performed at Pride events in Zagreb and Sarajevo.

How old is Marko Bošnjak?

Marko Bošnjak is 21 years old.

What nationality is Marko Bošnjak?

The singer is of Bosnian Croat descent.

What is Croatia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Croatia's song choice for Eurovision is called Poison Cake. It was originally written by Emma Gale, who hails from Weymouth, England.

The song tells the story of someone who bakes a poison cake in order to get revenge on those who have wronged him in the past.

Speaking ahead of the Dora competition, Marko explained he wasn't planning on returning to the competition so soon – but couldn't resist after hearing the song.

He said it was a song about "standing up for yourself". "I didn't think I was going to come back for five years at least, but then I heard this awesome song," he told WiwiBloggs in an interview.

"And I was like, 'This is my ticket. This is my time.' I felt it. I really felt the energy and the calling."

What has Marko Bošnjak said about representing Croatia at Eurovision 2025?

After winning Dora, Marko said: "Winning Dora and setting the internet on fire? Guilty as charged.

"While some are shocked (and perhaps a little pressed), the love and support I’ve received from so many incredible people remind me why I do this.

"No matter what's said, my only focus is stepping onto that stage in Basel and delivering the performance of a lifetime that will be impossible to forget. The best is yet to come. Ly all."

He later told the official Eurovision team: "Let them eat cake!"

Marko paid homage to Madonna following a performance online, and shared a quote from her saying: "A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That's why they don’t get what they want. – Madonna.

"An icon, a trailblazer, a movement," he added. "So honoured to step into this legacy and bring my own Vogue moment to life."

He will be the 14th performance in the first semi-finals.

Where did Croatia place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Baby Lasagna. JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Croatia narrowly missed out on winning the Eurovision Song Contest, with Baby Lasagna performing the track Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

The band came in second place in the finals – bringing the country its best result to date with 547 points.

They were beaten by Switzerland track The Code by Nemo, which won with 591 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

