And the winner of the 2024 Dora, and the chosen representative of Croatia is a musician with quite possibly the best name ever: Baby Lasagna, known as singer-songwriter Marko Purišić.

Baby Lasagna will be performing Rim Tim Tagi Tim at Malmö Arena in Sweden on May 11th, but is it enough to win? We can't answer that just yet, but here's everything we know about Baby Lasagna and the song.

Who is Croatia Eurovision 2024 entry Baby Lasagna?

Marko Purisic, also known as Baby Lasagna, performing on stage. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 28

Instagram:@_the_baby_lasagna

Prior to his solo endeavours, Marko Purišić was best known for being the guitarist of popular rock band Manntra. The band themselves gave Eurovision a whirl back in 2019, coming fourth in the country's annual televised Dora, but Marko has been flying solo as a musician himself this past year. According to Eurovision World, he cites Rammstein, System of a Down, Vivaldi, and Beethoven as his musical influences.

Marko also shared the origins of his name with a surprising anecdote. "One day, I was walking by the seaside, but it wasn’t as romantic as it sounds," he said. "I was looking for a store to buy water so I could drink my aspirin because I had a raging headache. Anyway, as I was looking in a store, words popped into my head: 'Baby Lasagna.'"

How old is Baby Lasagna?

Baby Lasagna is 28 years old, having been born on 5th July 1995.

What nationality is Baby Lasagna?

Croatian born and bred, Baby Lasagna is from Umag in Croatia.

What has Baby Lasagna said about representing Croatia at Eurovision 2024?

Keeping it short and sweet, Baby Lasagna admitted in an interview that he was "sort of speechless" about the whole thing. And we don't really blame him. He also said in an earlier interview that he thinks his song will go the distance. "I believe in my song, and I believe that Rim Tim Tagi Dim can reach even higher than the top 10 [in Eurovision]" he said.

What is Croatia's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Croatia's Eurovision song is called Rim Tim Tagi Dim, which is written and composed entirely by Markus. Originally written as an album filler, Markus has said he was encouraged to take the song to Dora after it surged in streams.

"My song is about people leaving their country in search of a better life," he told Eurovision Stars. "I have had opportunities to leave Umag and Croatia, actually, and to go work in America, but I was afraid to do it, so I didn’t do it.

"Then I had some opportunities to go on a ship, on a cruise to work as a crew member, but I also didn't do it because I was too scared. So, yeah, I never left my city, and I focused on music, and here we are."

Where did Croatia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Let 3 performing at Eurovision 2023. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

In 2023, Croatia finished in 13th place with 123 points. The country was represented by Let 3, who performed Mama ŠČ. Despite participating in 3o Eurovisions, Croatia have never won the contest before.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will be held on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.