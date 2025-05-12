The band were chosen to represent Albania during the country's selection process, after scoring the highest points across the board.

As they prepare to give it all they've got, here's everything you need to know about the band.

Who are Albania's Eurovision 2025 entry Shkodra Elektronike?

Beatriçe Gjergji and Kolë Laca of the group Shkodra Elektronike. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Shkodra Elektronike are an Albanian electropop duo consisting of Kolë Laca and Beatriçe Gjergji.

The duo rose to fame following the release of Ku e Gjeta Vedin and Synin si Qershia in 2020, and have gone on to perform at festivals and release their first EP.

In 2024, the band took park in Song Festival 63, the annual Albanian music competition choosing who will represent the country at Eurovision, which they won after scoring 143 points.

What is Albania's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Shkodra Elektronike will be representing Albania with the song Zjerm. It was written by band member Beatriçe Gjergji alongside Lek Gjeloshi.

"We just wrote a song that we liked and something happened," the band told WiwiBloggs. "Find yourself in what you're doing. Don't re-do what people are doing. To find your language - this is so important."

You can watch the full music video below.

What have Shkodra Elektronike said about representing Albania at Eurovision 2025?

Upon winning Albania's national selection competition, the band wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all for covering us with love and trust. Our heart is a FIRE. See you in Basel! Long live the music, all hail the grace!"

The pair followed up with another heartfelt message on social media, writing: "Only 13 days have passed since the final of Fik63, 13 incredible days full of surprises, tears of joy, smiles, real and virtual hugs, love and brotherhood.

"Only today we find the time to write these lines that are so important to us, to express all our gratitude for what happened, for the flight that our little song is taking.

"In our hearts, perhaps, we have always seen a light shine in 'Fire', but we would never have imagined that it could become so blinding through each of you."

Where did Albania place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Besa. Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Albania did not manage to qualify for the Grand Final last year, and came in 15th place in the second semi-final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

