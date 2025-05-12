But do they have what it takes to triumph?

As the competition kicks off, read on for everything you need to know about Klemen and their song for Slovenia below.

Who is Slovenia Eurovision 2025 entry Klemen?

Klemen. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @klemenslakonja

TikTok: @imklemen

Klemen Slakonja is a singer, actor and comedian – and has quite the CV!

Klemen first began his career in the world of TV in 2007 on the show Hri-bar, rising to popularity for his hilarious impersonations – something he is still famous for today.

Since then, he has hosted a number of TV programmes, including various editions of Slovenia's Eurovision pre-selection competition. He entered the competition in 2025 and won it!

How old is Klemen?

Klemen is 39 years old.

What nationality is Klemen?

Klemen is Slovenian, having been born in Brežice, a town in eastern Slovenia.

What has Klemen said about representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2025?

Like many other Eurovision entrants, Eurovision is a thing of dreams for Klemen.

He told Eurovision World: "Being in Eurovision feels like a dream come true. But I never thought I'd go to Eurovision with a ballad. I've been studying this option since 2011, and performing in the show with a ballad had never crossed my mind... Not even when I wrote this song."

What is Slovenia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Klemen will be performing How Much Time Do We Have Left, a song he wrote himself.

You can watch the full music video below.

Where did Slovenia come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Raiven. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Slovenia came in in 23rd place at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. They scored 27 points with the song Veronika, performed by Raiven.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

