Who are Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2025 entry Mamagama?

Mamagama are a three-piece musical trio currently composed of vocalist Asaf Mishiyev, guitarist Hasan Heydar and drummer Arif Imanov.

Forming in 2021 in the city of Baku, the group have become known for blending traditional Azerbaijani music with modern pop and rock twists.

They previously applied to represent Azerbaijan at Eurovision back in 2023, and while they made it to the final five potential choices, duo TuralTuranX were ultimately chosen instead.

Mamagama were confirmed as representatives of Azerbaijan on 4th February 2025 – the first group to ever represent the country.

What nationality are Mamagama?

All three members of the band are from Azerbaijan.

What is Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Mamagama will be performing Run with U as their Eurovision song.

The energetic track is inspired by Daft Punk's 2013 smash hit, Get Lucky.

The song was chosen by an eight-member international and an eight-member Azerbaijani jury, comprised of music and industry insiders.

This included former Eurovision representatives Dihaj (who competed in 2017) and Aysel (who appeared in Eurovision 2009).

The jurors each voted anonymously from a shortlist of 12 songs.

Speaking with 12 Xal, Mamagama revealed they were "so eager" to represent Azerbaijan that Run with U was just one of five songs they submitted for consideration at this year's contest.

Where did Azerbaijan place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

FAHREE rehearsing ahead of Eurovision 2024. Sarah Louise Bennett/Eurovision.tv

Last year, Azerbaijan failed to qualify for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final.

During the first semi-final, the country came in 14th place with 11 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

