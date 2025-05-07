The Netherlands are no strangers to winning the contest either, having won it five times - the last being in 2019.

As Eurovision kicks off for 2025, read on for everything you need to know about the Netherlands' entry Claude.

Who is the Netherlands Eurovision 2025 entry Claude?

Claude. Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP

Claude Kiambe, known professionally as Claude, is a singer-songwriter representing the Netherlands at the 69th Annual Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019, Claude took part in The Voice Kids but was eliminated during the battle stage. Yet that didn't stop him, with him winning Are You Next? the following year and signing with record label Cloud 9.

Following that, Claude released his first single, Ladada (Mon dernier mot), which topped the Dutch Singles Chart. His music has over 100 million streams and has sold out countless shows.

He has won the 3FM Award for Best Newcomer and was named 3FM Talent, as well as winning Best Artist of the Year from Qmusic.

How old is Claude?

Claude is 21 years old.

What nationality is Claude?

Claude is Congolese-born but grew up in Enkhuizen, a city in the Netherlands.

What has Claude said about representing the Netherlands at Eurovision 2025?

For Claude, he still can't quite believe he will be performing on the Eurovision stage.

Speaking to Eurovision Stars, Claude said: "It's insane. I was nine the first time I watched it. But I wasn't thinking, 'One day I'll participate.' Like, how bizarre? It's so huge.

"And now, at this moment, I'm still trying to believe it. I can't believe it - I'm still processing it. Like, 'Oh wow. I'm the guy who’s going to be there for the Netherlands.' It’s gonna be nice."

What is the Netherlands' Eurovision 2025 song called?

Claude will be representing the Netherlands with original song C'est La Vie. It was written by Claude, alongside Arno Krabman, Joren van der Voort and Leon Paul Palmen.

You can watch the music video for the song below.

The inspiration for the song "just came in the studio", according to Claude. He explained: "I was vibing, really. I love Jacques Brel, and also French chanson — that's something I've always liked. So we started from there, and then we thought, 'Let's go big — like a dramatic, grotesque Songfestival vibe.' And that's how it all started."

Where did the Netherlands come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Joost Klein poses at a press meeting before Eurovison The Concert. Sander Koning, ANP,AFP, Getty Images

The Netherlands were disqualified from last year's competition following an apparent backstage incident during the second semi-final with representative Joost Klein.

A statement issued by Eurovision said at the time that "it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest" after an allegation of intimidation was made by a member of the crew.

The singer - who was among the favourites to win - was initially suspended before his disqualification was confirmed.

The investigation was closed in August 2024, with Swedish senior prosecutor Fredrik Jönsson saying: "I cannot prove that the act was capable of causing serious fear or that the man had any such intention."

Joost expressed his relief following the decision, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post (reported by the BBC): "There is no case against me, because there never was a case."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

