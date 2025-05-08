Despite participating in the contest 44 times, Greece have only won Eurovision once, in 2005, but this year's act is hoping to add another notch in the country's metaphorical belt.

Scroll on to learn more about Greece's Eurovision entry for 2o25.

Who is Greece's Eurovision 2025 entry Klavdia?

Klavdia Papadopoulou first entered the public eye at just 15 when she auditioned for the fifth season of Greece's Got Talent, performing Billie Jean by Michael Jackson.

She then went on take part in the Greek version of The Voice in 2018, auditioning with Police's Roxanne, where she made it to the final but failed to place in the top three.

This year, Greece held its first Eurovision pre-selection competition since 2017 to decide who would represent the country in the final this year. Klavdia won with the song Asteromáta out of 12 acts after a jury and public vote.

How old is Klavdia?

Klavdia is 22 years old.

What nationality is Klavdia?

Klavdia is Greek, of Pontic descent, and was born in Aspropyrgos, Greece.

What has Klavdia said about representing Greece at Eurovision 2025?

Klavdia credits former Eurovision icons Helena Paparizou and Loreen for her success, saying: "I admire them as artists, because they’ve managed to win Eurovision and be loved by everyone.

"And because they made me chase my dreams and become a representative of my country in the Eurovision Song Contest."

What is Greece's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Klavdia will be representing Greece in this year's Eurovision Song Contest with the song Asteromáta, which translates to Starry Eyed Girl in English.

The song was written by Klavdia herself alongside Arcade, who also produced it.

Where did Greece come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Marina Satti. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Marina Satti and her song Zari finished in 11th place at Eurovision last year, receiving a total of 126 points - 85 from the public and 41 from the juries.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

