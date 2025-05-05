Inspired by Michael Jackson and with a musical career already under his belt, Theo will be pulling out all the stops to impress viewers at home.

Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Cyprus's Eurovision 2025 entry Theo Evan?

Instagram: @theoevan_

TikTok: @theoevan

Facebook: @Theo-Evan

Theo Evan is the representative for Cyprus at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer developed a love of performance when he was a child, participating in youth theatre and performance groups and began songwriting when he was a teenager.

Moving to the US to continue his music and performance studies, Theo appeared in an episode of HBO's Euphoria season two in 2022.

How old is Theo Evan?

Theo Evan is 27 years old.

What nationality is Theo Evan?

Theo is from Nicosia, Cyprus. His participation makes him the first Cypriot-born artist to represent the country since 2017. Over the last few years, all representatives have been Australian-born.

While he currently resides in the country, Theo spent a period of time living in the United States for his studies. He studied music and performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and graduated with honours.

Theo later spent a period of time in Los Angeles before returning to Cyprus.

What is Cyprus's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Theo Evan will be performing track Shh at Eurovision this year.

It was created by composer Dimitris Kontopoulos, Norwegian singer-songwriter Elsie Bay, Elke Tiel, Lasse Nymann and Linda Dale.

He was the first confirmed artist to be participating in the 2025 competition, with the announcement being made in September 2024.

However, the song itself wasn't confirmed until March the following year, where it debuted on CyBC's main evening news bulletin.

What has Theo Evan said about representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2025?

Following the announcement, Theo said in a video for Eurovision's official page: "I'm honoured and thrilled to be representing Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

"I look forward to having you all with me on this journey, see you all in Switzerland!"

He's since posted updates about his journey to Basel, writing in one Instagram post: "Feeling grateful to be working with such talented people and can’t wait to bring our vision to life on the Eurovision 2025 stage! More to come soon, stay tuned."

Speaking to Protothema, Theo said: "I have given my whole soul to this project. […] I feel very secure with the piece we are going for.

"I am not worried about the high notes of the song. On the contrary, I focus more on the interpretation of the song and the emotion that I have to convey."

Where did Cyprus place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Cyprus Eurovision 2024 act Silia Kapsis. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Cyprus made it to last year's finale, and were the 20th performance on the big night, with their song Liar by Silia Kapsis.

They eventually placed 15th, having earned 78 points from participating countries and judges.

Cyprus currently holds the records of most participations without a win, having contributed to the competition 41 times, including this year.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

