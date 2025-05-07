Who are NAPA? Meet Portugal's Eurovision 2025 entry
As the Eurovision Song Contest makes a return for another year, fans across the globe are all awaiting to see which of the 37 acts will lift the trophy and be crowned champion.
Following Switzerland's win in 2024, they are hosting this year's competition in Basel, with what is set to be an exciting night of music and Europop classics.
Among the acts hoping for a chance in the final and a subsequent win is Portugal's entry NAPA, a group of friends who formed an indie band over 10 years ago.
Read on to learn more about the band as they prepare to take part in Eurovision 2025.
Who is Portugal Eurovision 2025 entry NAPA?
Instagram: @os_napa
TikTok: @_napa_napa
NAPA are an indie band consisting of Diogo Góis, Francisco Sousa, João Guilherme Gomes, João Lourenço Gomes and João Rodrigues.
The five members are all friends who formed their group in 2013, initially under the name Men on the Couch. In 2019, the group released their first album Senso comum, followed up with their second in 2023.
In 2024, it was announced that the band were one of the songwriters for the Portuguese national selection for Eurovision, before it was later revealed they would be competing.
What has NAPA said about representing Portugal at Eurovision 2025?
The band weren't initially that immersed in the world of Eurovision when they first submitted their song, but as they represent Portugal, they acknowledge it being "a milestone" in their careers.
"There's aren't a lot of people who get to represent Portugal in Eurovision," João Guilherme Gomes told Eurovision World.
Francisco Sousa added: "You also get a lot of exposure with it and reach an audience you wouldn't otherwise. We're an Indie band, we wouldn't usually reach so many people."
What is Portugal's Eurovision 2025 song called?
NAPA will be representing Portugal with the song Deslocado.
Speaking of the message behind their song, João said: "The song isn't just about the Madeira Islands' people. It's a song about students and workers that leave their country looking for better opportunities elsewhere.
"It's a transversal message and it certainly can resonate with Europe, a continent with open borders where it's easy to go from one place to another. Who doesn't have a cousin in Sweden or a girlfriend living abroad? This is European history or even world history."
You can watch the music video below.
Where did Portugal come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?
Portugal finished in 10th place at Eurovision last year, with entry Iolanda scoring 152 points with the song Grito.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.
