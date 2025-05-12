One act hoping to reach the final and hopefully take the title of winner is Serbia's 2025 entrant, Princ, but does he have what it takes to impress audiences and the jury?

As we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Princ as he takes centre stage this week.

Who is Serbia Eurovision 2025 entry Princ?

Princ. Joe Maher/Getty Image

Instagram: @princ_od_vranje

TikTok: @princ_od_vranje

Stefan Zdravković, better known as Princ or Princ od Vranje, is a Serbian singer who has been creating music professionally since 2016.

Princ began playing music at 15 years old, and first founded the band Šesta Žica with his friends. In 2016, he went on to become the lead singer of the band Sisyphus and went on to star as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

This isn't Princ's first foray into the Eurovision world, either, having auditioned in the Serbian competition to represent the country back in 2023.

However, luck wasn't on his side, but that soon changed in 2024, when he won the competition and secured his spot in Eurovision 2025.

How old is Princ?

Princ is 31 years old.

What nationality is Princ?

Princ is Serbian, having been born in Vranje, a city in southern Serbia.

What is Serbia Eurovision 2025 song called?

Princ will represent Serbia at Eurovision with the song Mila. The song was penned by composer Dušan Bačić.

"People see me as a Eurovision singer. When we planned to work on a song this year, many expected it to be a fast song like the ones I have in my repertoire," Princ told ESC Xtra of the song.

"However, I would go against myself and against what my soul is feeling at the moment. My idea was to bare myself in front of people, to give what I essentially am at that moment."

You can watch the full music video below.

Where did Serbia come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Teya Dora. JESSICA GOW/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Serbia came in 17th place at the 2024 contest, scoring 54 points. They were represented by Teya Dora with the song Ramonda.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

