The song contest kicks off in Switzerland on Tuesday 13th May, with Ponte taking to the floor in 11th place in the running order.

So, just who is Gabry Ponte? Read on to learn more about San Marino's Eurovision 2025 entry.

Who is San Marino Eurovision 2025 entry Gabry Ponte?

Gabry Ponte. Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP

Instagram: @gabryponte

TikTok: @gabryponte

Gabry Ponte is a musician and DJ, best known for being a member of Eurodance group Eiffel 65.

With a career spanning over 25 years, many will be fans of Gabry's single Blue (Da Ba Dee), which sold over 8 million copies and reached the top of the charts across the globe.

Years after its release, the song became the intro to Marvel's Iron Man 3, and was followed up in a remix by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha in I'm Good (Blue).

While this is Gabry's first time performing at Eurovision, he was previously credited as a songwriter on Austrian entry Halo by LUM!X in 2022.

How old is Gabry Ponte?

Gabry Ponte is 52 years old.

What nationality is Gabry Ponte?

Gabry Ponte is Italian, having been born in Turin, a city in northern Italy.

Gabry Ponte. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

What has Gabry Ponte said about representing San Marino at Eurovision 2025?

In an interview with EDMNOMAD, Gabry said: "When the invitation from San Marino arrived, I knew I had to go for it. It felt like the perfect opportunity, and I knew it could even lead to Eurovision.

"Now that I'm here, I’m bringing Tutta L’Italia to the Eurovision stage with a performance that's full of energy, passion and, of course, a lot of dancing. We've been working hard on the show for weeks, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

What is San Marino's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Gabry is representing Eurovision with the song Tutta L'Italia.

You can watch the music video below.

Where did San Marino come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

MEGARA. Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

San Marino were represented by the band MEGARA at last year's Eurovision, finishing in 14th place after failing to qualify for the Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

