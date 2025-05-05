Here's everything you need to know about the artist as they prepare to take centre stage at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Who is Czechia's Eurovision 2025 entry ADONXS?

ADONXS. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @ageofadonxs

TikTok: @ageofadonxs

ADONXS (pronounced Adonis) is the representative for Czechia at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Real name Adam Pavlovčin, he is a professional model, and a trained singer and dancer. He is a five-time Slovak champion at the International Dance Organisation's street dance category.

On stage, he has been a back-up dancer for worldwide megastars including Leona Lewis and Robbie Williams.

He adopted the ADONXS name in reference to Greek mythological figure Adonis – the god of beauty and desire - adapting the name with the 'X' to be more sexually ambiguous and androgynous.

In 2021, Adam competed in SuperStar, the Czech-Slovak version of Pop Idol. He won the season, having gained prominence for his singing abilities as well as his gender non-confirming style. He was the first openly queer winner of the series.

In 2022, he released his debut album Age of Adonxs, which became a massive hit in Slovakia – earning him the title of Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best New Artist at the Ruka Hore Awards.

The same year, he won Singer of the Year and Musical Discovery courtesy of Czech radio station Evropa 2.

How old is ADONXS?

Adam is 29 years old.

What nationality is ADONXS?

Adam was born and raised in Western Slovakia.

However, for a period of time he lived in London, and performed as part of band, Pace, before returning to Slovakia in 2021 after the Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

What is Czechia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

ADONXS will be performing track Kiss Kiss Goodbye at Eurovision 2025.

He said of the song to Eurovoix News: "It's the story of a flawed hero, someone willing to make a great sacrifice at a crucial moment for humanity, just to heal a painful part of himself. It’s about how love shapes us — but also how its absence does."

The artist was confirmed to be representing Czechia in December 2024, with the song revealed in March 2025.

What has ADONXS said about representing Czechia at Eurovision 2025?

Speaking on Instagram, ADONXS teased his performance – promising a huge dance routine as part of it when he takes to the Eurovision stage in Switzerland.

He wrote: "Hope you're ready to tear up the stage in Basel 'cause these moves ain't gonna serve themselves!

"The moment I knew I'd get my shot at Eurovision, I made a pact with myself — no holding back. Full power. Full energy. FULL. SEND. A dance break wasn’t even a question — it’s in my artist DNA. No half-steppin’, no shortcuts."

Where did Czechia place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Czechia's Eurovision 2024 entry Aiko. Silas Tahapary/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Last year, Czechia narrowly missed out on the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest final.

The country was represented by the song Pedestal, performed by Aiko.

However, during the second semi-final, it came in 11th place with 38 points, and sadly only the top 10 of each semi-final make it through to the finale.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.