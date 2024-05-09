She won via online voting, with 70 per cent of votes being international, while 30 per cent of voters came from Czechia.

Kryštof Šámal, Czechia's head of delegation, said: "This year, we witnessed an incredible and diverse cast of finalists, leading to a dynamic evolution in the race for victory.

"With a total of 98,000 votes received, each stage of the last week presented a different winner almost every two days.

"We are excited to start working with Aiko to deliver a brilliant performance."

But who is Aiko and does she have what it takes? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Czechia Eurovision 2024 entry Aiko?

Czechia's Eurovision 2024 entry Aiko. Fredrik Sandberg, TT News Agency/AFP/Sweden OUT/Getty Images

Age: 24

Instagram: @aikomakesmusic

Aiko is a musician and artist whose journey to Eurovision has been three years in the making. She's the first Czech artist to make it onto Times Square in New York, and the first Czech female artist to participate in the Spotify Equal campaign.

In 2015, Aiko participated in the televised talent show Česko Slovenská SuperStar. After this, she moved to the UK to pursue a music career.

She has released three albums: 2018's self-titled Aiko, 2020's Expiration Date and, most recently, 2023's Fortune's Child.

Discussing her upcoming performance, Aiko said, "I want it to be an empowering experience. I hope it makes people want to pursue their dreams and goals. And [I hope] that I will serve as maybe an inspiration?

"After all, I am still an independent artist. Moreover, I want to put on a great performance and spread the message of the song, which is essentially coming down to loving yourself and putting yourself first."

How old is Aiko?

Aiko was born on 26th December 1999, making her 24 years old.

What nationality is Aiko?

Aiko was born in Moscow, raised in Czezchia, and now spends time in the United Kingdom. Her nationality is Czech.

What has Aiko said about representing Czechia at Eurovision 2024?

Czechia's Eurovision 2024 entry Aiko. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In an interview with the official Eurovision Song Contest podcast, Aiko said: "I've been trying to get into Eurovision for three years, so it's been a while, but I'm really happy that this is the song that made it in.

"I did not write it with the intention for it to be in Eurovision, so that’s also something that makes me really happy. That it's something that really is coming from me, from the heart."

She added in an interview with Eurovision World: "I love making music. I am a musician first and foremost, so I kept on making music after getting told 'no'. Eurovision was something I'd love to be a part of and that I'd love to achieve, so I kept on going."

What is Czechia's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Czechia's Eurovision 2024 song is Pedestal and was written by Aiko. She shared her inspiration for the rock song in an interview with Eurovision World.

"The actual inspiration was a not-so-happy relationship, even though I hold no bad feelings towards that person," she said.

"It was me understanding that, at the end of the day, I only have myself to count on. Whenever we're in a relationship, we tend to get lost in the other person and, as I said, we should put ourselves first, always."

Where did Czechia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Vesna at Eurovision 2023. Eurovision Song Contest 2023/Getty Images

Czechia was represented Vesna, who performed My Sister's Crown. This led to them placing 10th in the final, scoring 129 points overall.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

