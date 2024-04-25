The UK's entrant this year is Olly Alexander, who you might know as the former frontman of the eclectic pop group Years & Years.

But as Alexander strikes out and goes solo, he couldn't have set the stakes any higher, as he sets out to make the judges' heads spin with his debut single Dizzy.

But who exactly is Olly Alexander, and where might you have seen him before? Here's everything that you need to know.

More like this

Who is UK Eurovision 2024 entry Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

English pop star and actor Olly Alexander is representing the UK at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

This year's competition will take place from Tuesday 7th May at the Malmö Arena in Sweden, with the live final being held on Saturday 11th May.

When it comes to music, it's clear Olly knows his stuff. As part of Years & Years, he's scored two UK No. 1 albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and, most recently, was awarded the BRIT Billion Award.

But alongside his numerous musical achievements, which have seen him collaborate with the Pet Shop Boys, Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue, Alexander has also become a star of the small screen in his award-winning role of Richie in Russell T Davies's It's a Sin in 2021.

Age: 33

Instagram: @ollyalexander

Twitter: @alexander_olly

How old is Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander is 33 years old. He was born on the 15th July 1990.

What nationality is Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander is English. He was born in the North Yorkshire town Harrogate.

What has Olly Alexander said about representing the UK at Eurovision 2024?

Olly Alexander at the London Eurovision Party. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In a press release announcing his participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, the singer said: "I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

"I'm determined to give it everything I've got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!"

What is the UK's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Alexander will represent the UK with Dizzy, which he co-wrote with Danny L Harle.

Most recently, Harle has co-produced Dua Lipa's song Houdini with Tame Impala, and is known for his rave-influenced sound known as Harlecore.

"I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle. We started off with the word 'Dizzy' because it just popped into my head and I liked it," Alexander said.

"I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying 'dizzy from your kisses', so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone [that] they totally turn your world upside down and inside out."

Where did the UK come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Mae Muller during Eurovision 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

The UK finished in 25th place at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. We weren't last place, but we weren't far off either — we were just in front of Germany, who finished in last place with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Mae Muller's track, I Wrote a Song, finished with 24 points. We couldn't have been further from the glory of 2022, wherein Sam Ryder received a total of 466 points and charted second place overall for his song Space Man.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following at Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.