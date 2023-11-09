More recently, the singer-songwriter has become the subject of a four-part Netflix documentary. Robbie Williams gets up close and personal with the star's past, covering his rise to fame, his struggles with addiction, and even his relationship with wife Ayda Field.

Not only has it provided more context for some of the artist's more controversial comments, including his feud with former bandmate Gary Barlow, but also inspired viewers to revisit his impressive discography.

But when did each of his albums come out? Read on for Robbie Williams's full discography in chronological order.

Robbie Williams albums in order

The artist has released 12 studio albums since 1997, including a Christmas album:

Life thru a Lens (1997)

I've Been Expecting You (1998)

Sing When You're Winning (2000)

Swing When You're Winning (2001)

Escapology (2002)

Intensive Care (2005)

Rudebox (2006)

Reality Killed the Video Star (2009)

Take the Crown (2012)

Swing Both Ways (2013)

The Heavy Entertainment Show (2016)

The Christmas Present (2019)

Want to stick to hits like Angels, Feel, Rock DJ? Here are Williams's compilation albums in chronological order:

The Ego Has Landed (1999)

Greatest Hits (2004)

In and Out of Consciousness (2010)

Under the Radar Vol 1 (2014)

Under the Radar Vol 2 (2017)

Under the Radar Vol 3 (2019)

XXV (2022)

The star also released a live album in 2003, which was recorded across three consecutive shows in Knebworth:

Live at Knebworth (2003)

