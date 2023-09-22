Take That albums in order
Take a deep dive into the band's discography ahead of the release of their ninth studio record, This Life.
Take That fans, assemble: the band have revealed their first new single in five years, Windows, and announced a ninth album and a huge UK stadium tour next year.
The trio – comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – previewed the song on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 22nd September.
“New music, it is exciting,” Barlow said. “We’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘What’s next? How do we sound in 2023?’ That’s the exciting bit.
“There’s nothing more we love than going into a studio and going, ‘Who are we now? How does our music sound when it comes out?’ And it feels fresh and it feels exciting, and it feels like we’re looking upwards. I think we’re at a nice time of life.”
He added: “It’s hopeful and there’s a lot of light I think in this music. We’re very excited for our audience to hear it – always.”
Windows serves as the first glimpse of the band’s ninth studio record This Life, which is scheduled for release on 24th November 2024 (pre-order here).
In addition, Take That confirmed they’ll be showcasing the new album on a huge UK and Ireland tour next year, on which they’ll be joined by very special guest Olly Murs.
With the release of This Life on the horizon, now's your chance to revisit the band's discography, which consists of eight studio albums and one EP from 1992 to 2017.
But when did they come out and in what order? Read on for everything you need to know.
Take That albums in order
Here's a list of Take That's albums by order of release:
- Take That & Party (1992)
- Everything Changes (1993)
- Nobody Else (1995)
- Beautiful World (2006)
- The Circus (2008)
- Progress (2010)
- Progressed (2011)
- III (2013)
- Wonderland (2017)
