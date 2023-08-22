The rapper's most recent records are his 21 Savage collaboration Her Loss and the solo album Honestly, Nevermind, both of which were released in 2022.

But when is For All the Dogs set to be released? Read on for everything we know so far.

For All the Dogs is yet to receive a release date.

However, on 17th August, Drake told the crowd at his concert in Inglewood that he "got a chance today to listen to my album" and that it’s coming "real soon".

In a similar vein, on 20th July, Drake told the crowd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn that the album would drop in approximately "a couple of weeks".

Drake first teased the album just hours after announcing the release of his first poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness back in June.

"I made an album to go with the book," Drake wrote on the Titles Ruin Everything website. "They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me."

For All the Dogs album track list

Unfortunately, the track list is yet to be announced.

However, Drake previously revealed that Nicki Minaj will be featured on the album.

During the stop in Detroit as part of his It's All a Blur tour on 8th July, Drake told the crowd: "I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit. So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her."

Drake later revealed that Bad Bunny would also feature on the upcoming album.

"It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album," he told the audience at the Kia Forum as part of the It's All a Blur tour on 13th August.

