Take That adds extra dates to 2024 UK tour – how to get tickets now
Take That fans, your time is coming so don’t be late! Take That have released extra tickets for their 2024 UK tour and we're here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on some.
It’s the greatest day of our lives. Today, Take That have announced more dates for their massive UK arena tour in 2024.
What started off as a 29 show tour has now turned into a whopping 41 dates thanks to incredible demand from fans. Tickets for the extra dates are on sale today so, just have a little patience as we tell you everything you need to know.
Next spring, the '90s heartthrobs will be embarking on their tour This Life, which will take them all across the UK and Ireland. And with six shows in London, six in Birmingham and seven in Manchester, they're going to absolutely shine.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen first teased the tour in September by having the Take That logo projected onto several major music venues, before officially announcing it live on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.
The trio also announced that joining them on tour would be special guest Olly Murs.
This new tour will be in support of the band's ninth and newest studio album, This Life, which is set for release in November. The first of the album's singles, Windows, was released earlier this month, making it their first original song in four years.
But with 35 years in the music industry, this new concert is bound to have something for everyone. Whether you've stuck around from the days of Pray and Relight My Fire, or are a big fan of 2017's Wonderland, the upcoming tour will be a sight to behold. So without further ado, here's how you can get tickets now.
Which members of Take That will be touring in 2024?
Although they were once a famous five, not all the members of Take That will be touring in 2024. Instead, it will be the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have been working together as a three since 2015.
The group will also be joined by special guest Olly Murs, who will be supporting them across all 33 shows of the tour.
Take That UK tour 2024: What are the new dates and venues:
They may not rule the world but they certainly rule Britain. Thanks to incredible demand, Take That had already announced extra dates for London and other venues, but now they're adding even more. Here are the new dates and venues for the This Life tour.
- 20th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 12th Jun 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
Full list of Take That 2024 dates and venues
Many of the shows have already sold out, but if you want to chance your arm at getting some tickets at any others, here's the full and updated list of dates and venues:
- 13th Apr 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 14th Apr 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 17th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 18th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 19th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 20th Apr 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 22nd Apr 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 23rd Apr 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 25th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 26th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 27th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 28th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 30th Apr 2024 – London, The O2
- 1st May 2024 – London, The O2
- 3rd May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 4th May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 5th May 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 7th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 8th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 10th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 11th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 12th May 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 14th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 15th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 17th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 18th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 19th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 20th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 24th May 2024 – Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
- 25th May 2024 – Nottingham, The City Ground Stadium
- 26th May 2024 – Nottingham, The City Ground Stadium
- 8th May 2024 – Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
- 30th May 2024 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
- 1st Jun 2024 – Southampton, St Marys Stadium
- 2nd Jun 2024 – Southampton, St Marys Stadium
- 4th Jun 2024 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
- 6th Jun 2024 – Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
- 8th Jun 2024 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
- 9th Jun 2024 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
- 11th Jun 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 12th Jun 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
How much do Take That tickets cost?
Prices for Take That start at £60 plus booking fees. However, this will go up depending on where you sit and which venue you choose.
Where to buy Take That tickets for 2024 UK tour
There are a few options for where to buy Take That tickets, so you’re not just relying on Ticketmaster for once.
You can find all dates at Ticketmaster and See Tickets, or if you're midlands based you can find the Birmingham dates at Ticket Factory.
When do Take That UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale for the latest Take That tour dates will go live today at 9:30am (Thursday 5th October). The general sale will then open at the same time on Friday 6th October.
