Next spring, the '90s heartthrobs will be embarking on their tour This Life, which will take them all across the UK and Ireland. And with six shows in London, six in Birmingham and seven in Manchester, they're going to absolutely shine.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen first teased the tour in September by having the Take That logo projected onto several major music venues, before officially announcing it live on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.

The trio also announced that joining them on tour would be special guest Olly Murs.

This new tour will be in support of the band's ninth and newest studio album, This Life, which is set for release in November. The first of the album's singles, Windows, was released earlier this month, making it their first original song in four years.

But with 35 years in the music industry, this new concert is bound to have something for everyone. Whether you've stuck around from the days of Pray and Relight My Fire, or are a big fan of 2017's Wonderland, the upcoming tour will be a sight to behold. So without further ado, here's how you can get tickets now.

Which members of Take That will be touring in 2024?

Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow from Take That. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Although they were once a famous five, not all the members of Take That will be touring in 2024. Instead, it will be the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have been working together as a three since 2015.

The group will also be joined by special guest Olly Murs, who will be supporting them across all 33 shows of the tour.

They may not rule the world but they certainly rule Britain. Thanks to incredible demand, Take That had already announced extra dates for London and other venues, but now they're adding even more. Here are the new dates and venues for the This Life tour.

20th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

12th Jun 2024 – Manchester, CO-OP Live

Many of the shows have already sold out, but if you want to chance your arm at getting some tickets at any others, here's the full and updated list of dates and venues:

How much do Take That tickets cost?

Prices for Take That start at £60 plus booking fees. However, this will go up depending on where you sit and which venue you choose.

Where to buy Take That tickets for 2024 UK tour

There are a few options for where to buy Take That tickets, so you’re not just relying on Ticketmaster for once.

You can find all dates at Ticketmaster and See Tickets, or if you're midlands based you can find the Birmingham dates at Ticket Factory.

When do Take That UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the latest Take That tour dates will go live today at 9:30am (Thursday 5th October). The general sale will then open at the same time on Friday 6th October.

