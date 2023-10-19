The series, simply named Robbie Williams, will feature "hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archival footage".

Directed by Joe Pearlman (Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now) and executive produced by Asif Kapadia (Amy), the new series will offer intimate access to Williams himself.

Read on for everything you need to know about Robbie Williams, including its release date and trailer.

Robbie Williams will become available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 8th November.

The series was first announced back in September, with Netflix revealing a first look at the documentary via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Netflix published a teaser along with the announcement, showing clips of Williams at different stages of his career, from his beginnings in 1990 to him singing to the crowds at Knebworth in 2003.

How many episodes are in the Robbie Williams documentary?

The series will feature four episodes, likely one hour each.

All four episodes will become available to watch on Netflix at 8am on Wednesday 8th November.

Who stars in Robbie Williams?

While every interviewee hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, there is a glimpse of some in the trailer.

Those confirmed include:

Ayda Field

What is Robbie Williams on Netflix about?

Robbie Williams. Netflix

The documentary explores Robbie Williams's rise to fame and stardom and the media scrutiny he faced over the course of his earlier career.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive four-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.

"Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive [footage] spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP, this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines."

Speaking on The Mike Hosking Breakfast show in 2022, Williams said he had "no rules" on what would be shown in the documentary.

"I'm more likely than most people to leave everything in. I very rarely, if ever, have said, 'That's too much, take it off,'" he said.

"I normally think that it's not enough."

Robbie Williams trailer

You can watch the trailer for Robbie Williams below.

Robbie Williams will stream on Netflix from 8th November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

