The chart-topping star is taking viewers behind-the-scenes while he creates his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent and heads on tour , all while dealing with his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis and his struggles with mental health.

It seems to be a big time for authored documentaries from music stars, with Ed Sheeran's The Sum of It All arriving on Disney Plus later this year. However, before the Shape of You singer bares his soul for all to see, his frequent collaborator Lewis Capaldi is doing the same on a completely different platform.

While the Before You Go singer is known for being one of the funniest musicians in the biz, How I'm Feeling Now is set to show a different side to the star, "being one of the most vulnerable and authentic documentaries ever", according to Netflix.

Speaking to The Times about the documentary and his battle with anxiety, Capaldi said: "It's only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in."

While we're hoping Capaldi doesn't pack it in just yet, here's everything you need to know about his revealing documentary and how to watch it.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 5th April.

The one-off film has a runtime of 97 minutes as it follows chart-topping singer Capaldi at a pivotal point in his successful career.

What is Lewis Capaldi's documentary about?

Lewis Capaldi. Netflix

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is an authored film from the Scottish singer which Netflix describes as "one of the most vulnerable and authentic documentaries ever".

The film follows the Someone You Loved star as he heads into a pivotal moment of his career whilst dealing with mental health issues and the price of success.

"Take a look into his personal life and defining year, his struggle to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he's ever known with life as one of the biggest stars of the planet," Netflix teases.

Speaking to his family and friends, How I'm Feeling Now watches Capaldi as he tries to write his upcoming album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, whilst struggling with insecurity, anxiety and his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis.

"I'm starting to get in my head about all these pressures," he says in the documentary. "My anxiety is out of control. I feel like I'm in a race against the clock to get my mental health in order."

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now cast

The Netflix documentary features Lewis Capaldi at the forefront as he opens up about his battles with mental health and the struggle behind creating his latest album – however, viewers will also get to meet a few members of his family.

Both of Capaldi's parents, Carole and Mark Capaldi, are interviewed for How I'm Feeling Now, which borrows its name from the singer's song of the same title.

They make a brief appearance in the documentary's trailer and Carole isn't afraid to embarrass her son, telling the crew: "You've still got a lot of growing up to do. You need to phone your mother to pick you up from your one night stand... because you were having a panic attack," before the singer replies: "I'm glad you brought that up."

According to The Times, Capaldi's managers also feature in the documentary, which also sees the musician attempt to "reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind".

Lewis Capaldi documentary trailer

Netflix released a full-length trailer for Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now last month, giving fans an insight into the singer's life and career.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 5th April.

