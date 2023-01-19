Luckily for fans (and we include ourselves in that), Capaldi has added extra dates to the tour in August and September this year, which go on sale from today.

We'd guess that by now Lewis Capaldi is getting used to being someone we love. Especially since tickets for his 2023 UK and Ireland Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour got snapped up extremely quickly.

Capaldi had his breakthrough single Someone You Loved in 2019 and has since become a popular favourite, not only for his stunning vocal and emotional lyrics but also because of his self-deprecating humour (you only need to watch a couple of his TikToks to get a sense of his comedic timing).

The new tour dates include in Manchester, Newbridge and Belfast. Venues which are already live include the Saturday of Reading Festival and the Sunday of Leeds Festival. Anyone under the age of 16 attending Capaldi's shows must be accompanied by an adult.

Here's how you can get your hands on tickets for the Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour.

Buy tickets for Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour at Ticketmaster

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour: when and where are the new shows?

Lewis Capaldi is well known for his love of his Scottish roots, and so it's unsurprising that one of the new tour dates is in Scotland. Here are the new dates that Capaldi has added to his 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The good news is that the tickets are on presale from today, Thursday 19th January, with some presale tickets for the Belfast show going live yesterday. There are several different ways to access the presale.

Ticketmaster is running its own presale, as well as there being an artist presale. This means that if you have bought tickets for Lewis Capaldi before on Ticketmaster, or possibly if you have booked tickets for these particular venues before, you will likely have access to the presale. If you are eligible for presale tickets, you should get an email from Ticketmaster.

For the Newbridge show, there is also the option to buy presale through Gigs in Scotland. You'll need to be registered to make use of this sale.

Don't worry if you've missed out on the presale, though. General sale goes live at 9am on Friday 20th January, but we'd recommend you act quickly to make sure you don't miss out.

