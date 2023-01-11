Fans were sorely disappointed on missing out on tickets, but the comedy veteran came to their rescue and announced a string of 2023 dates in York, Cardiff, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Brighton, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that tickets for Ricky Gervais's Armageddon UK tour sold like hot cakes for its original November and December run. Gervais concluded his 2022 set last year at Cardiff International Arena on 15th December, and visited Oxford, Ipswich, Sheffield, Manchester, Cambridge and the Welsh capital.

Now, Gervais has added even more dates to his highly-anticipated Armageddon tour — the Reading-born comedian hasn't been on tour since his 2019 world tour, SuperNature — with extra nights in York, Bournemouth, Brighton, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester, and he's now visiting Cambridge and High Wycombe.

Whether you're a fan of Gervais's mockumentary series The Office, the critically-acclaimed TV show After Life, where Gervais plays a widow grieving his wife's death, or maybe you remember him from Channel 4's The 11 O'Clock Show, his stand-up routines are certain to be spoken about.

More like this

If you're thinking of getting Armageddon tour tickets, you're probably already aware Gervais is a pretty divisive comedian, with his jokes often causing controversy. The age restriction for the shows is 16 and over.

Here's how you can snap up Armageddon tour tickets 2023.

Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Ticketmaster

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when and where are the new shows?

With brand-new locations Cambridge and High Wycombe added, as well as extra dates in cities like Manchester and Brighton, the Armageddon tour is shaping up to be a huge one.

We've included the dates which still have some availability left, and be sure to take a look at when the Cambridge and High Wycombe tickets go on sale below.

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

O2 Priority customers can access the presale for the High Wycombe and Cambridge dates right now. It went live at 10am today (Wednesday 11th January). General on sale for these gigs is Friday 13th January at 10am.

Tickets for the extra dates, such as Glasgow and Brighton, are on sale now, and they're available to everyone.

Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more fun things to do across the UK this year, stay up to date with our Going Out section where we have the best candlelight concerts, the best Harry Potter UK experiences, and the best Dry January date ideas.