London has events in abundance, so it's no surprise the capital city is jam-packed with venues to get your comedy fix.

Ah, January: the month of Blue Monday, post-Christmas blues, rain, rain and more rain (plus a surprising amount of wind), and… laughter? Transform the most typically depressing month of the year into one filled with fun, and head on down to one of London’s best comedy shows.

We’ve selected the best shows and clubs from across London, with a range of different price points, too. There’s stand-up sets, immersive experiences, and West End performances, so there’s something for everyone in our round-up.

A comedy show is the perfect escape from life’s stresses. Kids winding you up? Manager getting on your nerves? Head on down to a comedy show, and you’ll hear a comedian laughing about their own woes, sharing funny anecdotes, and just generally brightening up your evening.

Plus, you’ll get a taste for the best up-and-coming talent, and there’s the opportunity to see veteran comedians testing out new material, too. Comedy on the Thames, Soho Comedy Factory, and Top Stand Up Comedy in Camden are known for hosting big names like Reginald D Hunter and Sara Pascoe, and for featuring stand-up comedians from shows such as Mock the Week and 8 out of 10 Cats.

So, are you ready to laugh your socks off at one of London’s best comedy shows? Of course you are. Here’s our line-up of the hottest shows and clubs in town.

The best comedy shows and clubs in London for 2023

Comedy on the Thames

Getty / Richard Newstead

On every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday evening, Comedy on the Thames showcases some of the biggest and most promising talent. On weekend evenings, top comedians you’ll recognise from the TV and stand-up circuit will be taking the stage, then the venue will turn into a nightclub. On Tuesday nights, you’ll be treated to brand-new material from big names testing out jokes, and up-and-coming stars.

Buy Comedy on the Thames tickets from £6 at Fever

Soho Comedy Factory

Fever

What better way to get over hump day than laughing your socks off at The Blue Posts? Every Wednesday, the traditional boozer hosts comedians which have appeared on the likes of Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, and more. With the venue located in Soho, central London, it’s the perfect post-work activity.

Buy Soho Comedy Factory tickets for £5 at Fever

Game Night: Theatrical Comedy Show at Wonderville

Fever

This theatrical show is guaranteed to make your sides ache from laughter. The comedy show tells the story of Michael, who hosts a games night with his family and friends to celebrate his recent engagement to his fiancé Jacob. However, with eccentric friends and difficult relatives, it doesn’t go to plan…

Buy Game Night: Theatrical Comedy Show at Wonderville tickets from £12.50 at Fever

The Covent Garden Comedy Club

Getty / Peter Dazeley

This independent comedy club is celebrating 21 years in the business this year, and showcases the best comedians in the game in an intimate setting (the capacity is only 100 seats). The Covent Garden Comedy Club runs every Friday and is located at The Freemasons Arms.

Buy The Covent Garden Comedy Club tickets for £19 at See Tickets

Top Stand Up Comedy in Camden

Fever

Camden, the home of Amy Winehouse, Charles Dickens, London’s most popular street market, and fantastic stand-up comedy. Every Friday and Saturday at The Camden, you can enjoy two hours of jokes from award-winning comedians, and previous fan-favourites have included Stephen Merchant, Reginald D Hunter, and Sara Pascoe.

Buy Top Stand Up Comedy in Camden tickets from £17 at Fever

The Book of Mormon

London Theatre

If you’re a comedy fan, you’re probably well aware of the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, but have you seen it yet? Make 2023 the year you visit the Prince of Wales Theatre in London’s West End to see two Mormon missionaries travel to a remote village in Uganda with the purpose of converting its inhabitants.

Buy The Book of Mormon tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

Top Stand Up Comedy in Covent Garden

Fever

Isn’t Covent Garden popular for comedy! Located at the Seven Dials Club, this next comedy show features comedians from across the globe. It can be difficult to know if a comedy show will make you laugh, but if the reviews on Fever are anything to go by — “Amazing! Laughed from the start to the end. Will book again for sure” — it sounds pretty promising.

Buy Top Stand Up Comedy in Covent Garden tickets from £16 at Fever

The Play That Goes Wrong

Ticketmaster

As the name suggests, this West End production doesn’t always go according to plan. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is putting on a murder-mystery evening, but instead of finding the culprit, the budding thespians are subject to accidents and mishaps. The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest-running comedy in the West End for a reason, it’s side-splittingly funny.

Buy The Play That Goes Wrong tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

London Theatre

Get transported back to the 1970s with a dining experience which pays homage to the British sitcom Fawlty Towers. Located at the President Hotel in West London, you’ll enjoy a three course lunch or dinner with shocking service and theatrical scenes played out by actors. For a comedic evening which is a little bit different to the usual stand-up set, this immersive experience is brilliant.

Buy Faulty Towers The Dining Experience tickets from £71.50 at Viator

Munya Chawawa at the O2 Forum

Getty / Burak Cingi

Munya Chawawa has taken social media by storm with his laugh-out-loud videos as posh drill rapper Unknown P and Caribbean chef Johnny Oliver. Now, he’s hopping out of our screens and onto the stage for his first-ever live tour.

If you’ve watched Chawawa on Taskmaster and in Prince Andrew: The Musical, you’ll know the British-Zimbabwean comedian is ridiculously funny.

If you’re in London, you can catch Chawawa at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town. If you’re based elsewhere in the UK, Chawawa is also performing in cities like Liverpool, Birmingham and Leicester. The tour is taking place this October.

Buy Munya Chawawa London tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Munya Chawawa tickets at Ticketmaster

Stand-up comedy in Earlsfield

Getty / primipil

On the last Friday of the month, the Spencer Sports Club in Earlsfield hosts a comedy night. It prides itself on being an "all-inclusive" and "friendly" club, and offers stand-up sets from comedians of all different walks of life, which sounds perfect if you want to stay clear of more controversial comedians (ahem, Ricky Gervais).

Buy stand-up comedy in Earlsfield tickets from £11 at See Tickets

The West End Comedy Club

See Tickets

Dubbed "the best week-night comedy in London", The West End Comedy Club resides at the Covent Garden Social Club, and hosts three to four comedians on weekday evenings. The club brings us a variety of TV and circuit comedians, and showcases new talent as well as professionals

Buy The West End Comedy Club tickets from £13.20 at See Tickets

