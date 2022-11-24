Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson, who is also known for his viral impressions videos taking on characters from shows like Line of Duty , The Crown and Peaky Blinders , has written the show and is set to play Prince Andrew.

The cast of Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical has been unveiled, with a brilliant line-up of comics set to appear in the satirical take on the royal’s life.

He will be joined by Munya Chawawa as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Catastrophe star Jenny Bede as the prince’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Starstruck’s Emma Sidi is also set to appear as presenter Emily Maitlis in a reimagining of the prince’s bombshell Newsnight interview, which aired on the BBC in 2019.

Kieran Hodgson as Prince Andrew in Prince Andrew: The Musical. Channel 4

Joe Wilkinson will play a newspaper vendor, while comedy legend Harry Enfield (who previously took on the role of Prince Charles in Channel 4 comedy The Windsors) will appear as former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourite Baga Chipz is also set to crop up as Margaret Thatcher, putting her Snatch Game impersonation skills to good use.

The hour-long musical will focus on “the key events, relationship and controversies of Andrew’s life”, and will include seven original songs, ranging from I Nailed It, described by Channel 4 as “a high-octane duet set in the aftermath of the Duke’s Newsnight interview,” to Will You Be My Ex-Wife?, a ballad sung by Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Kieran Hodgson as Prince Andrew in Prince Andrew: The Musical. Channel 4

Hodgson has written the lyrics, with the original music co-written by Freddie Tapner.

Chawawa has also written the lyrics for Obey, which was composed by Pippa Cleary. The track is described as “a stirring solo number” that will see the Prince look back at past and present royal scandals.

“The story of Prince Andrew is tragedy and farce rolled into one, so why not add ‘musical’ for good measure?” Hodgson said.

“Some might find the prospect of writing and performing their first TV musical a tad daunting. Not me. I found it completely terrifying. But we’ve pulled out all the stops, put every penny on screen and let rip at an institution that would perhaps prefer us to forget about all this. Also, I’m on a trampoline for a bit. Enjoy, world!”

Stu Mather, executive producer at Hat Trick Productions, added: "What better way to celebrate the festive season than with an hilarious musical, lampooning the country’s most high profile pizza-lover.

“It has been a real thrill to assemble such a phenomenally talented cast for this all-singing, all-dancing (but no sweating) spectacular and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

The programme is part of Channel 4’s Truth or Dare season, which marks the broadcaster’s 40th anniversary with what programme boss Ian Katz described as “a collection of irrelevant, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air”.

