The play is based on the award-winning BBC Radio Four radio comedy. Described as "the story that Charles Dickens may have written after one too many gins", the play takes tropes from the author's works to extremes in a way that is sure to have you in fits of laughter.

Always been fascinated by Dickensian London? This summer, you can travel back to a London (not quite) just how the great Charles Dickens portrayed it. That's right, Bleak Expectations is coming to the West End with tickets on sale now.

Follow hero Pip Bin (Don Hodson) as he goes on a somewhat chaotic adventure through Dickensian London, alongside sisters Pippa (Serena Manteghi) and Poppy (Rachel Summers) as well as best friend Harry Biscuit (JJ Henry). The motely crew try to avoid disaster and stay out of the clutches of the evil Mr Gently Benevolent.

The cast will be joined by a different guest narrator each week – and it looks to be an all star line-up. Laugh alongside some of the UK's leading comedians including Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar and Jo Brand this summer. The show kicks off with Nina Wadia as the guest narrator from next week, followed by Dermot O'Leary the week after.

Here's how to get tickets to see Bleak Expectations this summer.

Which actors are in the Bleak Expectations play cast?

The ensemble cast of the play will stay the same every week, with the exception of role The Narrator. This part will be played by a selection of leading comedians, with most of them taking on a week of performances. If you're hoping to see your favourite comedian, make sure you keep an eye on their dates. Here's a full list of the actors and comedians who are guest stars in Bleak Expectations.

Where is Bleak Expectations showing?

Bleak Expectations is showing at the Criterion Theatre in London's West End.

The Criterion Theatre is in the heart of London and is well connected, with Piccadilly Circus tube station nearby. A British Sign Language interpreted performance will take place on Saturday 20th May, and a captioned performance will happen on Wednesday 19th July.

For more information about accessibility visit The Criterion Theatre website.

How much are tickets to the Bleak Expectations play?

Tickets for the Bleak Expectations play start from £17, which we think is pretty good for the West End. The priciest tickets are around £107, and look to be the same across the run regardless of the guest star. If you're on a tight budget, check out our guide to how to get cheap theatre tickets.

How to get tickets to see Bleak Expectations in London

Tickets to see Bleak Expectations the play are available to buy now at London Theatre Direct. With each comedian playing such a limited selection of dates, we'd recommend acting quickly so you don't miss out on seeing your favourite comedian.

