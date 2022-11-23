Whether he’s portraying one of his hilarious characters, such as posh drill rapper Unknown P or the ‘Caribbean chef’ Johnny Oliver, or performing in sketches about popular culture moments or current news stories — his most recent one being Matt Hancock releasing a music single live from the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle — if there’s one thing Chawawa excels at, it’s committing to the role.

If you see Munya Chawawa pop up on your social media feed, you know you’re about to see a laugh out loud video.

Chawawa rose to fame during the COVID pandemic with his (or, rather, Unknown P’s) Fire in the Booth freestyle.

You might also recognise Chawawa from TV shows like Celebrity MasterChef. He showed off his culinary skills on the program, but was unfortunately eliminated first from the show.

A career as a chef may not have been Chawawa’s calling, but comedy and presenting definitely is. He’s currently competing in the 14th season of the comedy series Taskmaster, and most recently fronted the documentary Munya Chawawa: How to Survive a Dictator, which shows the comedian exploring the life of Zimbabwe's dictator Robert Mugabe.

Our favourite series, however, is Deep Issue Massage, where Chawawa chats to other celebrities, such as Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks, about what’s on their mind. Race Around Britain — a road trip with a difference as Chawawa discovers what Britain actually knows about black culture — is a close second.

Now, Chawawa is coming to us live in the flesh! Speaking about the tour, he said: "I’m finally heading off your screens and into your cities for my first live tour! Set those reminders."

Here’s how you can secure tickets.

Buy Munya Chawawa UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest ticket releases like Blur tickets, Sting tickets, and Razorlight tickets.

Munya Chawawa is going on tour next autumn, and here’s the complete list of dates and venues:

Munya Chawawa UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The British-Zimbabwean comedian is heading to a number of O2 venues across the UK towards the end of next year, and tickets for the tour are on sale right now.

The O2 Priority presale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 23rd November).

The general on-sale for all of you non-O2 Priority members is happening on Friday 25th November at 10am. If you're worried about securing tickets for your chosen venue, take a look at how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Munya Chawawa UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Give the gift of an experience this Christmas. You could treat a loved one to concert tickets, or take a look at the best West End shows, best London experience gifts, and top London walking tours for inspiration.