The gig is in celebration of the English rock band’s 35-year anniversary, and it’ll be the first time the foursome have toured together since their comeback studio album, The Magic Whip, seven years ago.

For one night only at Wembley Stadium in London, Blur are reuniting to blow our socks off with Britpop bangers.

Since forming Blur in 1988, the members have all had various side projects. Alex James has become rock’s greatest cheese lover, Graham Coxon has produced some fantastic oil paintings, drummer Dave Rowntree was a Labour Party councillor, and Damon Albarn created virtual band Gorillaz alongside Jamie Hewlett.

Speaking about the reunion, frontman Albarn said: "We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again." And we certainly love hearing them, too. Song 2 was the anthem to our teenage years spent at indie dance clubs.

Coxon added: "I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces."

More like this

Meanwhile, James said something "really special" always happens when the four band members get together in a room. "It's nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium."

And Rowntree agreed, summing up: "After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there."

All in all, the band is very excited. Also supporting Blur at Wembley is rapper Slowthai, Mercury Prize 2022 runner-up Self Esteem, and duo Jockstrap.

Get Blur concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Are you a live music fan? We feature plenty of concert tickets in our Going Out section, like Bastille tour tickets and Macklemore tour tickets.

Blur concert: when and where is the UK show?

The Parklife band will be performing for one night only at London’s Wembley Stadium next July. It's sure to be an evening to remember.

When do Blur concert tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets are available to buy right now, having gone on sale at 10am this morning (Wednesday 16th November). These are available for O2 Priority and artist presale customers, whereas Metropolis Music and Live Nation members can access presale tickets tomorrow (Thursday 17th November).

General on sale is Friday 18th November at 10am.

Get Blur concert tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Blur concert tickets

Given that Blur has fans spanning generations, and they’re performing for one night only, we anticipate tickets will be in high demand.

It’s important to get onto the Ticketmaster site a couple of minutes before tickets go on sale so that you’re early enough to secure your place in the queue, but you’re not too early.

Also, have your payment details ready. Tickets will only be held for a limited amount of time, and you don’t want to lose them before you’ve even secured them!

For more top tips, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Get Blur concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Are you looking for Christmas present inspiration? Give the gift of an experience this year with Buyagift's Black Friday deals, the best London experience gifts, and the top London walking tours.