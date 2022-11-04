The band released their breakout album Bad Blood way back in 2013. Of course, it featured breakthrough single Pompeii, a song that remains one of the band's best-known and most-loved tracks.

Tickets just dropped for Bastille's landmark 10-year anniversary tour. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets today.

Buy Bastille UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Now, a 2023 tour looms to celebrate the 10-year milestone. The band will take in a range of iconic UK venues and entertain fans across the UK and Ireland.

Best known for tracks like Happier, Good Grief, Pompeii, Flaws and Of the Night, Dan Smith's distinctive vocal style rings out across these tracks and more, giving the band an instantly recognisable sound.

If you're a Bastille fan and you're keen to see at least one leg of their extensive UK tour, then check out our guide below.

When are Bastille tickets on sale?

The presale period began on Wednesday and ended at 9am this morning.

Now it's time for the general sale, which began at 10am this morning. Act fast and you've still got a great chance of securing tickets.

Bastille UK tour: when are the gigs?

There are 10 dates across the UK and Ireland. Check out the full list below.

How to buy Bastille tickets today

Our best and simplest advice is to get yourself on the Ticketmaster site ahead of that 10am general sale start time. This gives you the best chance to be near the front of the queue, with quicker access to general sale tickets.

Also, it's worth having your payment details ready. This is because, if you get to the front of the queue and successfully secure tickets, they'll only remain 'reserved' in your basket for a set amount of time - so be as prepared as possible!

