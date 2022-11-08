The Seattle rapper and songwriter is best known for hits like Thrift Shop, Glorious and more recently Maniac. Now, he's back and taking his new record — BEN — on tour, giving fans across the UK and Europe a chance to see him perform in the flesh.

Macklemore just announced a huge tour of the UK and Europe, with dates at some of Britain's most iconic music venues. Want to be there and see him perform live? Our guide tells you everything you need to know.

The Grammy award-winning rapper has got over 12.8 billion combined streams to his name right now and continues to grow his fanbase and mainstream appeal.

All-in-all it's a 19-date tour, with five dates local to fans in the UK and Ireland. Here's all the info you need to bag tickets for the Macklemore tour in the UK and Ireland.

Macklemore UK tour: when are the shows?

Here's the full list of Macklemore tour dates for the UK and Ireland.

When do tickets for Macklemore's UK tour go on sale?

The general sale begins this Thursday at 10am.

Right now, there is a presale available with variable eligibility depending on the venue. For example, Brixton's O2 Academy is holding an O2 Priority presale, while in Dublin there is a 3 presale. If you're eligible for one of these presales, they are the best way to ensure you get a ticket. Otherwise, wait for the general sale this Thursday and follow the tips below.

How to get tickets for Macklemore UK tour

For those going into the general sale, the key piece of advice is to get yourself onto the Ticketmaster website before that 10am start time.

Doing this buys you a place further forward in the queue and a much better chance of getting tickets.

Macklemore is a hugely popular artist and the fact he's only playing five UK dates means these tickets are sure to be in very, very high demand.

