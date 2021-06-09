Best budget wireless earbuds 2021

Earbuds have skyrocketed in popularity in recent times, and one reason for that is the increasing number of excellent budget options available to buy.

While committed audiophiles continue to favour over-ear headphones, it’s not hard to see the appeal in wireless earbuds for the average listener. They’re incredibly light, take up little space – whether’s in your bag or your general headspace – and if they’re a decent pair, will fit securely and comfortably. They can come with a range of additional features, such as ANC (active noise cancellation) tech, EQ control, personalisable sound and in-ear detection. They’re particularly popular at the gym since they provide you with a (merciful) alternative to whatever’s playing over the speakers there while not giving you any cumbersome headphones or wires to contend with.

Until the last few years, you really had to pay for the privilege of earbuds, with premium examples like the AirPods Pro coming with a hefty RRP of £249. And not everybody has that kind of cash to splash. Luckily for them, then, there’s been a boom in budget-friendly earbuds in the last few years, with plenty of excellent choices available from the likes of Huawei, Skullcandy, Cambridge Audio and JBL. Our team of experts has put a number of them to the test – and you’ll find their pick of the very best below.

If you’ve got the budget for a higher-end alternative, you can read our Apple AirPods Pro review, Jabra Elite 85t review and Powerbeats Pro review. But if you keen to keep your spending to a minimum, then read on.

How to choose the best budget wireless earbuds

Here are a few key pointers when you’re choosing your earbuds.

Budget is relative. There’s still a lot of price scope among budget wireless earbuds. We’ve put together a list of options below that range between £30 and £130 in price. Those price differences are largely down to three things: quality of sound, battery life and the presence of ANC.

Do you want noise-cancelling tech? This is something we urge you to think carefully about, as it’s a technology that continues to improve, and it performs best among flagship and high-end earbuds. That being said, we’ve included several examples here which feature noise-cancellation, and we’ve let you know when it’s particularly good for a budget product.

Be prepared for trade-offs. There are no items on our list that are poor-quality. But, as with all budget-friendly tech, you’ll need to expect shortcomings in certain areas. The earbuds in our list don’t necessarily have the premium design or advanced app features that you’ll get in higher-end alternatives.

Are you the forgetful type? This might sound silly, but it’s worth bearing in mind that items as small and compact as earbuds can go AWOL very, very easily. On the one hand, you won’t miss a low-cost pair if the worst happens; on the other, some higher-end options have built-in Tile compatibility, which will let you track them down.

Best budget wireless earbuds at a glance

Here’s a quick run-down of all the budget wireless earbuds you’ll find in our list. We’ve ranked them in price order:

The best budget wireless earbuds in 2021

Skullcandy Dime, £29.99

Best super-budget earbuds

Pros:

Impressive price tag

Solid sound quality

Super-compact charging case

Cons:

Side buttons are hard to operate

Slightly disappointing battery life

This is as affordable as it gets with our pick of the best budget earbuds – and at a very compelling £29.99, it’s hard to resist Skullcandy’s entry-level Dime. We’re calling them out as a nice gift to someone (who may or may not be distraught after losing their AirPods or similar, perhaps).

Yes, they’re held back a little by a fiddly sensor-tapping system, but that’s counterbalanced by a surprisingly solid sound quality and a highly compact build. You could genuinely attach these to your keyring and stow them away in your pocket.

EarFun Free Pro, £59.99

Best fitting budget earbuds

Pros:

Terrific value for money

Decent ANC

Ultra-compact and comfortable

Cons:

Over-complicated UI

No EarFun app available

This set of earbuds from young Hong Kong-based company EarFun lay claim to being the world’s smallest – with noise cancellation, that is. But as welcome as it is to have ANC available at this price point, the real reason we’re including them in our best list is because of the superb fit they offered when we reviewed them.

That’s largely down to the clever two-component design of the ear tips: the inner section goes directly into your ear canal, while the outer section features little hooks that let you pluck them neatly from the case.

Skullcandy Indy ANC, £99.99

Best budget earbuds for personalisation

Pros:

Snug fit

Sleek design

Cons:

Limited ANC

Frustrating button-tapping system

One rung above the Dime in Skullcandy’s true wireless range of earbuds are the Indy ANC, which are the brand’s very first pair of noise-cancelling earbuds and build on the Skullcandy Indy True by offering noise-cancelling tech. It’s not the most effective out there, but what really made the Indy ANC stand out for us was the Personal Profile feature in the app. If you go through a series of volume- and pitch-based tests, it will tailor the EQ levels to match your personal requirements – and it genuinely improves the playback.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, £119.95

Best budget earbuds for battery life

Pros:

Great value for money

Brilliant sound quality

Long battery life

IPX5 water-resistant

Cons:

No active noise cancellation

We now get to the far side of £100, and while that level of spending might deter some people, we feel there are two major selling points to the Melomania 1+ from Cambridge Audio. Firstly, the sound quality they deliver is truly exceptional. Secondly, they offer a mammoth 45 hours of battery life, far outstripping any other products on this list. We also appreciate the physical buttons on either side – and while the lack of ANC might look like a glaring omission, we’re still resolute believers this technology isn’t an essential feature in earbuds.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro, £129.99

Best budget earbuds for calls

Pros:

Comfortable fit

Active Noise Cancellation

Good voice call quality

Cons:

No IP-rated water resistance

Design doesn’t feel very luxe

App not supported for iOS

Huawei’s ostensibly mid-range earbud offering make this list because we feel they offer terrific value for money and under-deliver in very few areas. We appreciated their sturdy build, the super-clear calls offered by the three built-in mics and the ‘bone voice sensor’, and an ANC function that performs supremely well, among others that are so-so at this price point. Plus, they proved a very comfortable fit for our experts.

JBL Reflect Mini NC, £129.99

Best budget earbuds for battery life

Pros:

Active Noise Cancellation

Compact charging case

Comprehensive water resistance

Secure fit

Cons:

Uncomfortable over long periods

The final entry in our list are priced equally alongside the FreeBuds Pro – and we include them both here as these feeling like an entirely different proposition. The JBL Reflect Mini NC are aimed squarely at those who are sports-focused: they’re water-resistant to an impressive IPX7 rating, so while you can’t quite go for a swim in them, they’ll survive a rainy run outside or an onslaught of sweat (gross, but worth bearing in mind). All in all, they make a smart choice for anyone who wants their own soundtrack at the gym but wants to avoid spending the big bucks.

How we tested budget wireless earbuds

We don’t just test earbuds at RadioTimes.com – we also review smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, soundbars and printers. We’re passionate about tech, and we’re passionate about giving you honest, unbiased advice about what’s good and what’s not.

That’s why we follow the same set of processes each time we review a pair of earbuds and judge each product by the same set of criteria. This way, we don’t overlook any product’s strengths or weaknesses.

Our team of experts give each set of earbuds a star rating out of five and to one decimal point. We arrive at this by giving five different sets of criteria their own rating. These are ease of setup, design, features and sound quality (both double-weighted, since we consider these critical criteria for earbuds) and value for money. Each criterion contributes to the final rating.

We’re constantly testing and reviewing all the latest products – quite often before they’re available to buy. If you want to stay up-to-date with all our latest reviews, plus all the latest news and deals from the tech world, then sign up for our newsletter below.

