Alongside the announcement of the brand-new iPhone 15, Apple announced the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at yesterday's (Tuesday 12th September) event. Here's everything we know about the device so far.

The 2nd generation of the Apple AirPods Pro will be available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 13th September), and available to buy outright one week later, on Friday 22nd September.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) 2023 UK price: how much do the new wireless earbuds cost?

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available to pre-order for £229 at the Apple website and other UK retailers starting from today.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) 2023 design: what do the new wireless earbuds look like?

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple. Apple

Apple's AirPods have a very distinct look; with the one White colourway and stem design, and the brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd gen) follows this template, too. The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) come in White, have an unsealed fit, and contoured stems.

However, unlike other standard AirPods — but like the AirPods Pro — the new wireless earbuds have touch-based controls for adjusting the volume; to access these, AirPods wearers simply use their index finger to swipe up or down on the touch control area. This is a handy feature which means the listener doesn't have to use a device, such as their iPhone, to adjust the volume.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) will come with an all-white MagSafe charging case with a speaker, as well as a lanyard loop.

With Apple announcing the iPhone 15 has moved from a lightning cable to a USB-C charging port, you might be wondering if the 4th generation AirPods will make the same transformation. Let's find out.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) 2023 features

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

The rumours are true: as the iPhone 15 moves from a lightning cable to USB-C charging port, so do the brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd gen). The main reason for this shift is that new EU regulations require all products to use the universal connectivity standard by 2024.

Like its predecessors, the 2023 AirPods utilises automatic ear detection to pause content when you remove your AirPods, and resumes it when you re-insert them — so you'll never miss the final chorus of Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License when you take your earphones to talk to them. The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) also use Apple's Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which makes it seem like the sound is coming from all around you.

Also like the AirPods which came before, the 2023 AirPods feature an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them great for wearing outside, for example, when taking part in sports or even just getting caught in the rain.

A key difference between this new generation of Apple AirPods in comparison to the AirPods (3rd gen) is that it features the same H2 chip which is included in the AirPods Pro, instead of the H1 chip which is installed in the 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods. The H2 chip offers richer bass, clearer sound across a wider range of frequencies, and better acoustics. That's not all, the H2 chip is also accompanied by Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity which offers the user a faster and more reliable connection with a compatible device.

With the additional efficiency the H2 chip and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity provides, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) have an additional hour and a half of listening time.

Where to buy the new AirPods Pro (2nd gen) in the UK

The brand-new 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd gen) will be available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 13th September), and available to buy outright from the following Friday 22nd September.

The wireless earbuds are available to pre-order from the Apple store, with other UK retailers also offering pre-orders.

