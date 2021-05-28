Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds review

Making high-quality headphones is what Sennheiser does best, but are all their true wireless earbuds at hit? We test out the brand’s Momentum True Wireless 2 to find out.

With an RRP of £279, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are definitely a premium offering. But, does the high price tag guarantee quality? The simple answer is yes. Sennheiser has done a pretty good job at delivering an attractive pair of earbuds with superb sound quality and ANC.

Here’s a detailed look at their design, sound quality and features, including battery life, ANC and water resistance. All of which is used to determine if the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are worth splashing the cash.

Jump to:

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: summary

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are comfortable true wireless earbuds that deliver superb sound quality and all the well-executed features you’d expect from a product at their price point. For £279, the earbuds feature ANC, water resistance, voice control via Google Assistant and Siri, and customisable EQ settings. They look good, too. The textured fabric case is a lot more classy than with most wireless earbuds, and the earbuds are finished to a good standard. Yes, the earbuds are expensive, but they feel expensive, too. If you have the money to spend, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a brilliant option and some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Price: The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are £279 at Amazon, Very and John Lewis.

Pros:

Great sound quality

Comfortable fit

Good battery life

Sleek design

Cons:

A little pricey

What are Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2?

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the brand’s premium true wireless earbuds. Released in April 2020, the earbuds cost £279 and have a sleek yet simple design. They are a little pricey, but you do get a lot of good-quality features, including Active Noise Cancellation, voice and touch controls, splash resistance and a battery life that lasts seven hours on a single charge.

What do Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 do?

Featuring ANC, IPX4-rated water resistance and voice control, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 come with all the features we’ve come to expect from premium true wireless earbuds. The accompanying app, the Smart Control Sennheiser App, also allows you to adjust the EQ settings to best suit you and the music you’re listening to.

How much do Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 cost?

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 cost £279 and are available at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Very and John Lewis.

Compare Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 deals

Are Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 good value for money?

At £279, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are on the premium end when it comes to wireless earbuds. However, for this price, Sennheiser has created an attractive pair of wireless earbuds that deliver every feature you’d expect at an extremely high level. The sound quality is brilliant, the ANC works well, and the touch controls are user-friendly and easy to use. This, combined with a good seven-hour battery life and water resistance, means that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feel worth the money.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 design

Available in black and white, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are some of the best-looking true wireless earbuds on the market. In addition to being finished to a high quality, the earbuds are also extremely comfortable and lightweight.

The earbuds are supplied with three extra silicone tips of various sizes so that you can find the most comfortable and secure fit. A snug fit aids the Active Noise Cancellation to keep out disruptive background noise, but it is also beneficial for when you want to work out. Once we found the silicone tips that suited us the best, the earbuds did not budge through a run or yoga session.

Style: The rounded earbuds are finished with metal detailing and the Sennheiser logo. The fabric case gives the earbuds a premium feel and makes them feel more like a luxury purchase.

The rounded earbuds are finished with metal detailing and the Sennheiser logo. The fabric case gives the earbuds a premium feel and makes them feel more like a luxury purchase. Robustness: These earbuds from Sennheiser have been finished to some of the highest quality we have seen. They feel well-made, sturdy and like they should last.

These earbuds from Sennheiser have been finished to some of the highest quality we have seen. They feel well-made, sturdy and like they should last. Size: While the charging case is compact, the earbuds are quite chunky. They’re lightweight, so not uncomfortable to wear but will stick out from your ears a little.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 contain almost every feature we’ve come to expect from premium true wireless earbuds. These include features typically only found in more premium models, such as customisable EQ settings and Active Noise Cancellation.

However, Sennheiser has also got the basics right. The battery life lasts up to seven hours on a single charge but can be boosted up to 28 hours with the charging case. Taking a lot of calls will bring this down somewhat to just over five hours.

A nice touch is that there is a button on the back of the case to tell you how much battery life the earbuds have left. No or low battery life is indicated with a red light. This is a good and immediate way of knowing whether your earbuds will last the train journey home or through another work call.

These earbuds from Sennheiser are also splash- and sweat-resistant. With an IPX4 rating, the earbuds are not waterproof but can handle water splashes from any angle.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 sound quality

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 sound great. Music sounds rich and well-balanced, although you have the option of adjusting the EQ settings via the app if you do want to tweak the levels. When it comes to calls and podcasts, speech is clear and easy to understand, even in noisy environments.

If the volume does need boosting, the earbuds have a brilliant range and can go incredibly loud if needed. There’s no leaking sound, either, thanks to the Smart Pause function that will pause the music automatically when the earbuds are removed.

Along with Active Noise Cancellation, the Sennheiser earbuds also feature a Transparent Hearing mode. When switched on, this will automatically turn off any music and allow you to hear traffic or surrounding noises. Both work well and are easily controlled via the Smart Control Sennheiser App or the touch controls.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 set-up: how easy are they to use?

Setting up the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is simple, but they do require you to charge them up first. Once that is done, the earbuds should automatically pair with your device when removed from the charging case (with Bluetooth switched on). We had no problems with connecting first time.

Downloading the Smart Control Sennheiser App will give you better control of settings and ANC modes, including EQ. It’s extremely user-friendly and will be beneficial for anyone who likes to personalise their audio settings.

After the initial set-up, there are two main ways to control the earbuds; touch controls and voice control via Google Assistant and Siri. The touch controls are pretty comprehensive and have a good level of sensitivity. A single tap on the left earbud will play and pause music, and the same on the right will activate your preferred voice assistant. There are also touch controls for turning on ANC, answering calls and turning the volume up or down.

What is the difference between Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and Apple AirPods Pro?

At £279, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a little more expensive than Apple’s ANC earbuds, the AirPods Pro. However, the earbuds from Sennheiser do offer some features that aren’t available with the AirPods Pro.

The biggest difference can be found in the sound quality. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 offer a richer sound and has more comprehensive Active Noise Cancellation. With the Smart Control Sennheiser App, the user can also customise the EQ settings to best suit their music and hearing. This is not an option with the Apple AirPods Pro.

The battery life doesn’t last as long, either. While the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 last up to seven hours on a single charge, the Apple earbuds tend to only last just under five. If you intend to use them for long commutes or workdays, the earbuds from Sennheiser may be more convenient.

However, there are also some similarities. Both are IPX4-rated water-resistant and have a secure fit that means you can use them for workouts without worrying about them falling out. However, we did find the Apple AirPods Pro do become a little uncomfortable a lot quicker than the Sennheiser earbuds.

Our verdict: should you buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2?

The simple answer? Yes, if you can afford them. If you have the budget to spend, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 offer brilliant sound quality, well-executed ANC and a great range of features, including voice control, customisable EQ settings and water resistance. Everything about these Sennheiser earbuds is finished to a high standard, including the design. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a good-looking pair of earbuds that feel premium and like they will last. If you know you’re going to use the true wireless earbuds every day, it may be worth investing in a robust pair of earbuds like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The brand has got the basics right, too, with a seven-hour battery life on a single charge and a quick and simple set-up. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a brilliant pair of ANC earbuds.

Rating:

Some categories (sound quality and features) are weighted more heavily.

Design: 4/5

Features: 5/5

Sound quality: 5/5

Set-up: 5/5

Good value for money: 4/5

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Where to buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are available at a number of retailers. These include:

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 deals

