Four models were released at today's Apple event: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four devices will feel lighter than their predecessors, and promise to include an improved Ultra Wideband chip, longer battery life, and better camera, amongst other improved features.

Here's everything the RadioTimes.com Technology team knows about the new iPhone 15 launch, including how you can pre-order it today.

Is there going to be an iPhone 15?

There's going to be not one but four iPhone 15 models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 models are the same size as the iPhone 14 models, with two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones.

You can pre-order the brand-new iPhone 15 from Friday 15th September, and the iPhone 15 range will be available to buy outright from the following Friday (22nd September).

iPhone 15 UK price: how much does the new smartphone cost?

Apple iPhone 15 Apple

The iPhone 15 has a starting price of £799. The iPhone 15 is the most affordable iPhone 15 model, with the iPhone 15 Plus starting at £899, the iPhone 15 Pro beginning at £999, and iPhone 15 Pro Max having a price tag from £1,199.

Its predecessor, the iPhone 14 was priced from £849 at the time of its release, and you can buy it from £764 at the following UK retailers:

iPhone 15 design: what does the new smartphone look like?

Apple iPhone 15 Apple

Apple has released two 6.1-inch iPhone: the iPhone 15 and iPhone Pro, and two 6.7-inch iPhones: the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max have had an upgrade to titanium frames instead of the usual stainless steel material, and feature slimmer bezels and a more curved front glass, which disappears into the smartphone's frame. Not only will the titanium material have a matte, brushed appearance, but it will make the iPhone 15 Pro models lighter and more durable. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has also had periscope lens technology installed for enhanced zoom capabilities.

iPhone 15 colours

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in two colourways.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in five colourways: Blue, Pink, Black, Green, and Yellow. Black, Green, and Yellow are returning colourways for the smartphone, while Blue and Pink are the new shades for 2023. Plus, it's eco-friendly, too, with 100 per cent recycled cobalt with 75 per cent recycled aluminium.

Both iPhone 15 models will support MagSafe charging.

iPhone 15 features

Apple iPhone 15 Apple

The 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 models will include a Dynamic Island — a small area on the iPhone that looks after camera hardware and serves as a hub for iPhone alerts — and an Ultra Wideband chip. But that's not all. Perhaps the most exciting changes we've seen with the brand-new iPhone 15 models are the USB-C port and the Action button. Let's find out more.

iPhone 15's new USB-C port

Before the iPhone 15 was launched, all iPhones relied on a lightning cable, whereas other devices, including Apple ones and other devices such as a Kindle, used a USB-C port. As these ports are different shapes and sizes, you're unable to use the same charger to juice up your iPhone and, for example, your Kindle. However, this recent improvement means that you now can.

Another huge difference between the iPhone 15 models in comparison to their predecessors is that Apple has introduced a new Action button to replace the existing ring/silent switch. The ring/silent switch has been a staple button on the iPhone since its launch in 2007, however, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will now include a push button to allow users to enable certain functions. The Action button can be customised in settings to action functions such as torch, voice memos, and camera.

New iPhone 15 display and brightness

The iPhone 15 has an OLED display with 2,000 nits in peak brightness, so you can always see your phone screen, no matter how sunny it is.

iPhone 15 camera

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have a particularly impressive camera set-up: both models have a 48-megapixel Main camera with an f/1.6 aperture — a performance feature which allows more light into the camera than, for example, an f/1.8 aperture, which means the iPhone 15 can better handle low light situations — and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture. You're also able to capture videos in 4K, too.

Taking portraits has never been easier with the iPhone 15, and you no longer need to remember to turn on Portrait Mode; using Machine Learning, the new iPhone 15 can tell if there's a person in the photo, so you can choose to turn the photo into a portrait in the photo editing app.

It's worth mentioning, too, that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cores rival that of a desktop, and it comes with a USB 3.0 cable.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple

Where to buy the new iPhone 15 in the UK

You can pre-order the brand-new iPhone 15 from Friday 15th September on the Apple website, and the iPhone 15 range will be available to buy outright from next Friday 22nd September.

The iPhone 15 will also be available to pre-order from the following UK retailers and mobile networks:

