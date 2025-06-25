If you're anything like us, when we see a deal that has a long run time, such as this Disney Plus one, we tend to put it off until the last minute. But, we're here to tell you that the Disney Plus deal ends in mere days, so snap it up while you can!

With the price of the Standard with Ads subscription dropping from £4.99 to £1.99 for four months, it means you're saving a huge 60% (or £12) on the service.

Disney Plus is known for its huge catalogue of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar content. Plus, this June it's releasing plenty of new content like Disney's newest live action movie Snow White, the latest addition to the MCU, Iron Heart (which is out today, Wednesday 25th June), as well as season four of The Bear (out tomorrow, Thursday 26th June).

Here's everything you need to know about the limited-time-only deal.

Get four months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Jump to:

What is the Disney Plus £1.99 UK offer?

Diego Luna on the set of Andor season 2, exclusively on Disney Plus. Lucasfilm Ltd & TM ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd

The Disney Plus offer allows new and returning customers to sign up to the streaming platform for £1.99 a month for four months.

For this price, you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads subscription, which normally costs £4.99 a month.

This means the deal will save you £3 per month (£12 over the four months or 60%).

When does the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal end?

Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney

This offer ends Monday 30th June 2025.

The Disney Plus £1.99 a month offer started on Wednesday 11th June.

As you've seen in our Disney Plus offers guide, there is no Disney Plus free trial, so your four month deal will start from the date you sign up. Once the four months are over, your subscription will automatically renew at £4.99 a month unless you cancel.

How to get the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal

To make the most of this deal, simply head over to the Disney Plus website and click 'sign up now'.

When picking your subscription plan, make sure you select the 'Standard with Ads' tier.

For more information on what the Standard with Ads tier gets you, we've put together this handy guide: Disney Plus ad tiers explained.

