Like clockwork, Samsung unveiled its Samsung Galaxy S26 series on Wednesday 25 February, a year on from the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

If you're in the market for a smartphone upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is certainly a brilliant option as the tech giant has packed in swish new AI features and the fastest charging yet.

And that's just the standard model, the S26 Plus also has a super slim 7.6mm frame and the S26 Ultra is promising to have Samsung's most powerful processer and brightest camera yet.

However, the pricing has jumped up from its predecessors – the Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced from £879, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ from £1,099, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from £1,279 – so you'll definitely want to get something extra for your money. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S26 offers available when you buy today.

Jump to:

Best Samsung S26 pre-order deals at a glance

Best Samsung Galaxy S26 pre-order deals when you buy today

Get double your storage for free

What's the deal: In this pre-order window you can get the higher storage models of the S26 for the same cost as the lowest storage model. So the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the 256GB model, and so on.

Why we chose it: This offer is an absolute no-brainer if you're after this phone. The chance to get double the storage at no extra cost will pay off massively in the long-term and will mean your phone will last that much longer.

Get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch8 at Sky

What's the deal: At Sky, if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra before 10 March, you can get a free Samsung Watch8 Classic, or if you pre-order the S26 or S26+, you can get a free Samsung Watch8 in black (the difference being that the Watch 8 Classic has a detailed Rolex-like face design).

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is worth £449 and the standard Watch8 is worth £319, so either way you're saving hundreds of pounds and getting a top of the range smartwatch out of this deal.

Save on your SIM data with Sky

What's the deal: As well as doubling your storage for free, Sky is also halving the cost of some of their data plans for the S26. So for instance, the 5GB data SIM is on sale from £12 to £6, the 10GB SIM is down from £14 to £7, and the 40GB SIM is £10 instead of £18.

Why we chose it: If you need to get your new phone and new SIM in one go, this is definitely the way to do it.

Save on your SIM data with the Samsung S26 series at Sky

Get up to £914 off when you trade-in

What's the deal: Most mobile providers offer trade-in discounts. At Three and Vodafone, you can save up to £914 when you trade-in an old device, with the best price being for newer models like the S25 Ultra.

Why we chose it: Whether you're upgrading from a brand-new smartphone or an older device, it makes sense to trade-in. That way there's no waste and you get a nice bit of money off your total.

Save up to £188 on the Three Companion Bundle

What's the deal: Three is offering a Companion Bundle with the S26 comprised of the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro, Samsung 25W Magnet Wireless Charger + 45W Charger, and a Clear Magnet Case. You can buy the bundle for £144, which saves you an additional £188 (when you total up the cost of each item).

Why we chose it: If you like your new phone to come with a range of tech, this is definitely a good option. You can sort your new phone's charging, safety and listening in one fell swoop.

Save up to £188 on the Three Companion Bundle

Show off exclusive colourways

What's the deal: For all of you regular folk, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will come in Cobalt Violet, Black, White and Sky Blue colourways. However, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S26 from the Samsung store, you can choose from exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

Why we chose it: If you're a Samsung fan, you probably also like to stand out from the crowd when it comes to your tech devices, whether you're sporting the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, or rocking one of the exclusive colourways available when you buy directly from the Samsung store.

Get exclusive Samsung Galaxy S26 colourways at Samsung

Get 30% off cases when you buy together with Galaxy S26 Series

What's the deal: Samsung itself is offering 30% off cases when you buy the new S26 series. This deal is valid until 31 March.

Why we chose it: If you want your phone to come with best protection, this deal is nothing to sniff at.

Get 30% off cases when you buy together with Galaxy S26 Series at Samsung

Get six months' free Disney Plus at O2

What's the deal: Right now, O2 is running a fantastic deal which sees customers who buy the new Samsung Galaxy S26 get an 'Extra' such as six months Disney Plus.

Why we chose it: As far as perks go, this one from O2 is a brilliant one, and you already know the RadioTimes.com love Disney Plus with our best Disney Plus offers guide.

Get six months free Disney Plus at O2

Make the most of Inclusive Extras like Netflix at EE

What's the deal: Customers who purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series can make the most of EE's Inclusive Extras.

Why we chose it: When it comes to mobile plan extras, EE certainly has lots to choose from; if you select an EE All Rounder or Full Works plan, you can choose an Inclusive Extra benefit, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Netflix, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and TNT Sports on Discovery+.

Get Inclusive Extras like Netflix at EE

Get up to two months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade

What's the deal: If you buy the Samsung S26 through Currys, you can get a two month subscription to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade for free.

Why we chose it: Yes, we know this is an Android phone, but if you're someone who's recently converted from Apple and wants to keep all their subscriptions, or frankly you just want to stay caught up on Slow Horses, then this is still a great deal.

Get up to two months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade at Currys

