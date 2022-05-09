Best Kindle deals in May 2022: Top offers on Amazon e-readers

So although you may prefer the feel of physical paper, the devices will prove to be very handy when it comes to commuting and holidays – while also being perfect for anyone who is downsizing or has found their bookcases overflowing.

Even the most loyal bookworms will find it difficult to argue against the usefulness of the Kindle e-reader when it comes to affordability and portability.

Starting at around £50 (RRP), the Amazon Kindle can hold thousands of books at one time, will last for weeks on a single charge, comes with built-in backlighting so you can read in darker conditions and will even support audiobooks via Audible.

Like most Amazon devices, these are fairly affordable when bought outright, but it is important to know they are often discounted or on offer throughout the year, in particular during big shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

In 2022, there are a selection of different Kindle models to choose from – including Paperwhite, Oasis and Kids. Each will have their own unique features, even if the basic functionality across the entire line-up remains pretty much the same.

In this guide – which breaks down the best Kindle deals and offers of the month –we have chosen the models with ads to keeps the cost down, however if you don't want to see any ads then it’s possible to do so by paying around £10 to £20 more.

Kindle ads are usually found via banners on the homepage and on the screensaver, but they are typically personalised and not too intrusive. It’s a great way to keep the price lower, but simply choose the “without ads” model to get rid of them.

Where to buy the Amazon Kindle:

While the e-readers are an Amazon product – and the website often has the best stock levels as a result – the devices are available at a range of UK retailers:

Best Amazon Kindle deals available now

Kindle | £69.99 £49.99 (Save £20 or 29%)

The 10th gen (2019) Kindle comes in both black or white and has a 6-inch anti-glare display alongside 8Gb of storage. That’s enough to hold thousands of books at one time. From a full charge, the battery will last for multiple weeks at a time – and you can purchase titles straight from the device (connected to Amazon via Wi-Fi).

Even this base model can be synced up with an Audible account so you can listen to audiobooks, while it also has an adjustable front light you can read your books at all times of the day or night. Even better? If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you get unlimited access to more than a thousand books without any charge.

The ads are shown via “sponsored screensavers” on the Kindle’s lock screen and in sleep mode. If you don’t want this, there is also a “without ads” model on sale.

What other Kindles are available?

There are no other Kindle models on offer at the time of writing, but if you want to compare pricing or features, here are the other versions and their pricing:

Kindle Paperwhite: The Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display, 8GB storage, adjustable warm light for eye comfort, weeks-long battery life and an IPX8 waterproof rating that makes it a great option for using at the beach, bath or relaxing by the pool.

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: This is an enhanced version of the standard Paperwhite model, coming with wireless charging, a front light that auto-adjusts based on your surrounding brightness and a much larger 32GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Kindle Oasis: The most expensive Kindle in the existing line-up, the Oasis model has a 7-inch display, IPX8 water resistance rating, Audible support, an adjustable warm light and a unique design that uses dedicated buttons for page turns.

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Kids: Intended for younger readers, this Kids edition of the standard 10th gen Kindle comes with a colourful protective cover of your choice - including blue, pink, birds and space station designs – alongside a two-year “worry-free guarantee” that offers a full replacement if the device gets broken. The Kids model also comes with a year’s Amazon Kids+ subscription, which provides access to more than a thousand books, including the Harry Potter series (followed by £1.99 charge per month).

