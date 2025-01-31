Jenny Han is the author of the To All the Boys trilogy, which was adapted by Netflix into a TV series starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Anna Cathcart as her sister Kitty.

Han is also best-known for writing the The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, which has also been adapted for TV by Prime Video. So, if you're looking for a romance, Han is certainly your go-to!

What order should I read Jenny Han books in?

To All the Boys I've Loved Before books in order

To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Netflix / Bettina Strauss

To All the Boys I've Loved Before explores every teenager's worst nightmare: What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them… all at once? This is what happens to Lara Jean in To All the Boys I've Loved Before: her secret love letters are mailed to every person she's ever fancied, and suddenly, Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control.

The New York Times bestseller has two more books in its series: PS I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, which follow our protagonist as she navigates love, life, and graduating high school.

Buy To All The Boys I've Loved Before Boxset for £26.97 at Waterstones

The Summer I Turned Pretty books in order

Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Dana Hawley/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a romance series that follows Isabel — AKA Belly — a teenager stuck in a love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy is made up of three books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer; with the key theme of summer, we'd recommend reading these books on your next getaway, or when the weather warms up.

The RadioTimes.com team like The Summer I Turned Pretty books for the wonderful way Han captures young adulthood, exploring themes of identity, friendship and love. Like with Jacqueline Wilson's books, they're great for young adults.

Buy The Summer I Turned Pretty Three Book Collection Set for £18 £14 (save £4 or 22%) at Amazon

What shows are based on Jenny Han books?

To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Katie Yu/Netflix

Both To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty are TV series on Netflix and Amazon Prime, respectively, which are based on Han's trilogies.

XO, Kitty, while not a book series written by Han, is based on Lara Jean's sister Kitty, who we see in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

