How to read Jenny Han's books in order after finishing XO, Kitty
Looking for your next romance after you've recovered from XO, Kitty's season finale? Here's how to read Jenny Han's books in order.
The second season of the hit franchise To All the Boys spin-off series, XO, Kitty, picked back up earlier this month with Lara Jean's sister Kitty facing even more drama... With fake relationships, hidden agendas, and more crushes than we could shake a stick at, it was uncertain how things would conclude for the group in the season finale.
With many fans already zooming through XO, Kitty season 2 — this Digital Writer's sister included — and with the final episode ending on a huge cliffhanger for Kitty and Min-ho, we imagine you're itching for your next romance story.
Jenny Han is the author of the To All the Boys trilogy, which was adapted by Netflix into a TV series starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Anna Cathcart as her sister Kitty.
Han is also best-known for writing the The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, which has also been adapted for TV by Prime Video. So, if you're looking for a romance, Han is certainly your go-to!
What order should I read Jenny Han books in?
To All the Boys I've Loved Before books in order
To All the Boys I've Loved Before explores every teenager's worst nightmare: What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them… all at once? This is what happens to Lara Jean in To All the Boys I've Loved Before: her secret love letters are mailed to every person she's ever fancied, and suddenly, Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control.
The New York Times bestseller has two more books in its series: PS I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, which follow our protagonist as she navigates love, life, and graduating high school.
- To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2014)
- PS I Still Love You (2015)
- Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2017)
The Summer I Turned Pretty books in order
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a romance series that follows Isabel — AKA Belly — a teenager stuck in a love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad.
The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy is made up of three books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer; with the key theme of summer, we'd recommend reading these books on your next getaway, or when the weather warms up.
The RadioTimes.com team like The Summer I Turned Pretty books for the wonderful way Han captures young adulthood, exploring themes of identity, friendship and love. Like with Jacqueline Wilson's books, they're great for young adults.
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009)
- It's Not Summer Without You (2010)
- We'll Always Have Summer (2011)
What shows are based on Jenny Han books?
Both To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty are TV series on Netflix and Amazon Prime, respectively, which are based on Han's trilogies.
XO, Kitty, while not a book series written by Han, is based on Lara Jean's sister Kitty, who we see in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
If you're keen to watch these series, sign-up to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video below, and while you're at it, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime offers.
