It's likely we've seen the last of Netflix 's To All the Boys films, but its spin-off XO, Kitty, which revolves around Lara Jean's youngest sister, has the potential to return for a second outing given where we left the characters.

Will Kitty and Yuri make a go of things? And what about Min Ho following his romantic declaration? And who on earth is Simon?!

Read on for everything you need to know about XO, Kitty season 2.

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 2?

There's currently no word from Netflix on the future of the show. The streamer usually takes around one month to make a call, although that's not a hard and fast rule.

Watch this space for dates.

If the series does get the green light, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2024 at least.

XO, Kitty season 2 cast – who stars?

XO, Kitty.

Alongside Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey, we'd expect to see all of the following return for season 2:

Gia Kim as Yuri

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy ' Q' Shabazian

Théo Augier as Florian

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison

Michael K Lee as Professor Lee

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Yunjin Kim as Principal Jina Lim

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Sunny Oh as Mihee

Han Bi Ryu as Eunice

John Corbett as Dr Covey

Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild

As for Lana Condor, who played Lara Jean in To All the Boys, and Noah Centineo who played Peter Kavinsky, it remains to be seen if they'll appear in guest roles.

There's also Janel Parish, who plays the eldest Covey sister Margot. And there's also the possibility of some new faces, too.

XO, Kitty season 2 plot – what will happen?

XO, Kitty.

The show's first chapter wasn't short of drama.

Kitty had her heart set on Dae when she first arrived at KISS, but she unexpectedly developed romantic feelings for Yuri, despite the pair being at loggerheads for much of the season.

"It's a lot to understand," she said to Dae. "I'm barely understanding it myself."

At the airport, Kitty plucked up the courage to bare her soul to the social media influencer following an amicable breakup with her first love. But just as she was about to deliver her confession, Yuri's love interest Juliana arrived and the moment was lost, with Kitty rushing off to catch her flight home to the US – and there's a chance she won't be returning to study in Seoul.

After Principal Lim discovered that Kitty had been living in the boys' dormitory, she was expelled from the school for breaking the conditions of her scholarship – despite the fact she had passed the semester after a rocky start.

But in a previous scene, Yuri asked her mum to overturn Kitty's expulsion, which should see her reinstated.

XO, Kitty. Netflix

If season 2 does get the thumbs up, we'd expect Kitty to head back to South Korea for another semester – but it remains to be see what shape her love life will take. She could potentially explore a relationship with Yuri, and there's also Dae's best friend Min Ho, who tells Kitty that he's fallen in love with her.

What's a girl to do?!

We'd also hope to learn more information about Simon in season 2. The principal gives Kitty a letter she was going to send to her mum, which mentions the aforementioned: "My world got so much bigger because of you. And because of Simon." Is he Eve's first love, as Kitty suspects? Or is he someone else entirely?

More like this

XO, Kitty season 2 trailer – when can I watch it?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere. If a second season is green-lit, expect a teaser trailer first followed by a more in-depth look.

We'll update this page if there's any news, so watch this space!

