Hoover, affectionately known as CoHo, went from self-publishing her own books on Amazon (the first one being Slammed in 2012) to occupying six of the top 10 spots on The New York Times’s paperback fiction best-seller list and outselling the Bible in 2022.

This is due in no small part to her army of devoted fans, also known as CoHorts. They occupy a large portion of the BookTok and Bookstagram communities, meaning that Hoover's books are ever-present online and now will even have entire tables devoted to them in physical bookshops.

Now the author is moving from the page to the screen thanks to the film adaptation of her best-seller It Ends with Us, starring Gossip Girl's Blake Lively as main character Lily Bloom. The film has been one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2024, already seeing huge success at the box office.

While you don't need to have read the book in order to enjoy the movie, if you haven't already read it, you're sure to leave the cinema itching to buy a copy.

However, this novel is just one of 26 in Colleen Hoover's bibliography — the prolific writer has certainly been busy since her first book was published just 12 years ago.

The It Ends with Us author's books cover everything from steamy romance to grand love stories and hard-hitting thrillers. If you want to get stuck into a deep dive of her bibliography, we've rounded up all 26 of her books in order, from series to stand-alones and anthologies. Let's dive in.

What Colleen Hoover book should I read first?

Which book you should read first really depends on which one grabs your attention the most. Some of Hoover's most popular books include It Starts with Us, It Ends With Us, Verity and Ugly Love.

If you're planning on heading to the cinema anytime soon, it might be best to kick things off with It Ends With Us — but if you don't want to spoil the movie, you can always grab a copy now and read it afterwards.

How many books has Colleen Hoover written?

The prolific American author has written 26 books across the last 12 years, which averages out at over two books per year.

Colleen Hoover books in order

Colleen Hoover books series in order

Slammed Series

Slammed Amazon

Slammed was Colleen Hoover's first book, which was self-published in 2012. The novel deals with themes of love, family and loss through the eyes of Layken, an 18 year-old girl who moves to a new town after the death of her family.

There she falls for her neighbour Will, and we follow their journey across the trio of books.

Slammed (2012)

Point of Retreat (2012)

This Girl (2013)

Hopeless Series

Hopeless WH Smith

Who can you find out who you really are while dealing with the troubles of your past? That's the question that's at the heart of the Hopeless series, where we meet Sky, a troubled teenager, falling for Dean, who keeps plenty of secrets of his own.

Their journey to overcome the past unfolds over five novels. The second instalment, Losing Hope, focuses on Dean's perspective, while the novella Find Cinderella is a related story with many overlapping characters.

Hopeless (2012)

Losing Hope (2013)

Find Cinderella (a novella) (2013)

All Your Perfects (2018)

Finding Perfect (2019)

Maybe Someday Series

Maybe Someday Amazon

Meet Sydney. She's just found out that her boyfriend has cheated on her and decides to write some music to help her deal with his betrayal. Enter Ridge, Sydney's neighbour who is also a talented musician. An unexpected connection begins to develop between the two, complicated by Ridge's commitment to his long-term girlfriend.

Maybe Someday (2014)

Maybe Not (2014)

Maybe Now (2018)

It Ends with Us Series

It Ends With Us The Works

The one everyone has been talking about lately, the It Ends with Us series has enjoyed huge success. Not only has it been adapted into a star-studded film, the book itself has sold over 8 million copies.

Lily Bloom is a compassionate and ambitious young florist who falls for Ryle, a charming neurosurgeon. However, as their relationship develops, Lily comes face-to-face with some concerning behaviour. Perhaps her reconnection with her first love, Atlas Corrigan, can help her deal with this...

It Ends with Us (2016)

It Starts with Us (2022)

Colleen Hoover stand-alone books in order

Colleen Hoover's stand-alone books have also seen huge success for the author, with Ugly Love selling 137,000 copies and Verity selling 146,000 copies. If you want to dive into the Hoover-verse but don't want to start with a series, then there are plenty of stand-alone books to get stuck into.

Ugly Love (2014)

November 9 (2015)

Confess (2015)

Never Never: The Complete Series (2015)

Too Late (2016)

Without Merit (2017)

Verity (2017)

Regretting You (2019)

Heart Bones (2020)

Layla (2020)

Remainders of Him (2022)

Colleen Hoover anthology books in order

Colleen Hoover's shorter stories have also been featured in a number of anthologies alongside other authors:

One More Step (2020)

Two More Days (2021)

It's a good time to be a Colleen Hoover fan, as her novel Regretting You is also due to be adapted for the screen. While you're waiting for its release, check out the It Ends with Us soundtrack to relive Hoover's first movie all over again.