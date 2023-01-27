The best-selling novel became a sensation with help from TikTok and social media influencers and is now getting the Hollywood treatment from Sony Pictures, Deadline revealed, before it was confirmed by author Hoover herself on Instagram.

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover is getting a starry film adaptation.

The book follows the resilient Lily as she finds a romance with neurosurgeon Dr Ryle Kincaid, who the official synopsis notes is "assertive, stubborn, maybe even a little arrogant" but also "sensitive, brilliant, and has a total soft spot for Lily".

However, Ryle is noted to have an aversion to relationships which is "disturbing" and Lily tries to get to the root of Ryle's issues.

The synopsis also notes: "As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan – her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened."

So, with all this drama in one novel (and with more to spill over into future instalments), when will the movie adaptation of the bestseller It Ends with Us be released and who stars in it?

When will the It Ends with Us movie adaptation be released?

It Ends with Us does not currently have a confirmed release date.

However, given that the film will need likely the best part of two years to turn around then we can see it being released in 2024 at the earliest.

We shall have to wait and see but we will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Who is directing the It Ends with Us movie adaptation?

Justin Baldoni will direct, produce and start in the movie adaptation of It Ends with Us. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The film It Ends with Us will be directed by Justin Baldoni.

Also serving as the producer and star of the film, Baldoni is producing the film through his Wayfarer Studios banner.

Baldoni is best known for his turn as Rafael Saldono in the TV series Jane the Virgin and for his roles in the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds - both of which he directed and produced.

It Ends with Us movie cast

Blake Lively speaks at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in November 2022. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

The following actors make up the cast for the It Ends with Us movie.

Blake Lively as Lily

Justin Baldoni as Dr Ryle Kincaid

Blake Lively takes on the role of the female lead Lily in the film. Lively is best known for her work in the TV series Gossip Girl and films such as A Simple Favour and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

No other cast members have yet been announced for the project but casting will no doubt be due for Lily's old flame Atlas Corrigan.

Is there a trailer for the It Ends with Us movie?

There is currently no trailer for the film adaptation of It Ends with Us as it has only just been announced.

We will be sure to update this article with any footage as soon as it has been made available.

