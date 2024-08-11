Regretting You will centre on the complex relationship between mother and daughter duo Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter, Clara (Grace). After having Clara at a young age and putting her own dreams on the back-burner, Morgan and Clara's relationship becomes more strained the older Clara gets.

But when a tragic accident claims the life of Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, Chris, things get even worse for the pair.

Allison Williams plays Gemma in M3GAN. Universal

Actress and singer Grace is best known for her roles in The Handmaid's Tale as teenager Esther Keyes but has also starred in Ghostbusters: After Life and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as well as A Friend of the Family and The Haunting of Hill House.

The novel itself is described as being all about "family, first love, grief, and betrayal" and centres on the pair who have "warring personalities" who find it incredibly difficult to co-exist.

The film adaptation will be written by Susan McMartin with Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) directing but the news comes at the time of the release of It Ends With Us, the first of Hoover's books to have been given the cinematic treatment.

Arguably one of the most popular authors this side of the century, Hoover has achieved major success with her slate of fiction but early signs at the US box office indicate that It Ends With Us is on course for further accolades.

The romance film has Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni at its helm and has already grossed $13.3 million through Friday in 42 different markets. On Friday, one of the top markets of the day was in the UK with the film grossing $2.4 million and on Thursday alone, the film managed to make $7 million domestically in the US.

Fans of the novel are turning up in their hoards to see how Hoover's words have been adapted for the screen and how the characters have come to life, similar to the way that The Fault in Our Stars captured many back in 2014.

So, it's a good thing then that Josh Boone - who was at the helm of that release - is in the director's chair for Regretting You, which will likely be sure to make audiences laugh and cry in a similar way.

