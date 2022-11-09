Throughout the new season, we've watched as June – played by the Emmy-winning Elisabeth Olsen – has coped with the aftermath of killing Gilead commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), the head of the household she was assigned to as a Handmaid.

While British fans of The Handmaid's Tale are still making their way through season 5 as it airs on Channel 4, the season finale arrives on Hulu in the US tonight after a whirlwind nine episodes.

UK fans are approaching season 5's fourth instalment, which will see Waterford's widow Serena settle into her new role in Toronto as June fights her need for revenge, however those in the US will still be reeling from the events of the penultimate episode.

Based on Margaret Attwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale originally followed June – known in dystopian Gilead as Offred – who was forced to work as a natal slave for the Waterford family in a world where fertility rates had collapsed.

With the likes of Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Madeline Brewer (Janine Lindo), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Max Minghella (Nick Blaine) and Bradley Whitford (Joseph Lawrence) delivering superb performances as their long-running characters, we're all longing for the dystopian drama to continue – however, with June now out of Gilead, it's difficult to imagine the show continuing for much longer.

Ahead of this evening's season finale in the States, here's everything we know so far about The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

*Spoilers ahead for The Handmaids Tale season 5*

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will The Handmaid's Tale return for season 6?

Blessed be Hulu – The Handmaid's Tale will indeed be back for a sixth season, the streamer has announced.

Back in September, Hulu renewed the dystopian drama for a sixth season – however, fans may be disappointed to learn that it will be the show's final outing.

"It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," showrunner Bruce Miller said in a press release.

More like this

"We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

This won't be the end of Gilead however, with Miller revealing that he is "actively developing" a sequel series based on Margaret Atwood's novel The Testaments, that will be set years after events of The Handmaid's Tale.

Ann Dowd in The Handmaid's Tale Channel 4

While Hulu has not confirmed when fans can expect the sixth and final season to arrive, we can make an educated guess based on the last few seasons.

On average, there has been roughly a year between each season of The Handmaid Tale (except the gap between season 3 and 4, which was affected by the pandemic).

Considering that it took 15 months for season 5 to premiere in the US after the season 4 finale, season 6 is likely to arrive between late 2023/early 2024.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 cast

We don't know for certain who will be back for season 6, however, it wouldn't be The Handmaid's Tale without Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osbourne.

We're also likely to see Yvonne Strahovski (Serena), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Max Minghella (Nick), Samira Wiley (Moira), Amanda Brugel (Rita) and Bradley Whitford (Joseph Lawrence) reprise their roles in the final season.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 plot

Channel 4

It's hard to tell what will happen in season 6 with the season 5 finale still to air, however showrunner Bruce Miller has teased that he has already planned out the new episodes.

"Do I know what happens in season 6? Yes, I did think about the stuff that happens in season 6 for a while," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But I also have been watching other shows end successfully or unsuccessfully. And I've got to take those lessons.

"I just want it to be a solid season. And I just want every episode to be solid, and therefore I want every scene to be solid. And that's all I'm thinking about. And if it doesn't feel like the finale of a show, that's okay. I mean, the beginning of it didn't feel like the beginning of a show either."

It also doesn't seem as though the spark between Nick and June has completely gone, with Miller saying that he thought season 5 was one of the most romantic for the star-crossed lovers.

"I feel like this is the most romantic Nick/June season ever because they spend the whole time trying to convince themselves that they don't need to be together.

"And by the end, they are not successful at all, they fail entirely. They don't even see each other in the last episode, and they're so in love they can't think about anything else," he added.

Perhaps we'll see June and Nick reunite in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will air on Channel 4. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

While you’re waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out what else is on with our TV guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.