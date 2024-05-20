Moss spoke recently about why she wanted to take on the role, explaining that she 'loves' the spy genre, and felt The Veil was bringing something new to the table.

She said: "I love all the spy franchises, but I don't know if we've seen this kind of story on television before. At least, not in a while. For that reason, I am excited for people to get hooked by how fun, entertaining and global this story is."

Elisabeth Moss as Imogen in The Veil. Hulu/Disney Plus

Moss continued: "The Veil is an action-packed and international drama. I think that's the hook. And then, of course, there are these two characters at the centre of it all.

More like this

Read more:

"Imogen [Moss] and Adilah [Marwan] are the emotional truth and the emotional heart of the story. I think we’ve achieved a great balance between the character drama and the complexity of that, as well as a lot of fun."

Moss has most recently been seen in the films Next Goal Wins and The French Dispatch, while she also continues to play June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale, which is heading towards its sixth and final season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Knight has a whole host of projects in various stages of development, from SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 to A Thousand Blows, and even an upcoming Star Wars film.

The Veil will arrive on Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday 29th May. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.