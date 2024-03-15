Netflix announces House of Guinness from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight

Set in Dublin and New York during the 19th Century, House of Guinness kicks off immediately after the death of patriarch Benjamin, who is credited with the early success of the family’s brewery.

Steven Knight continues to be one of the busiest writers in television, with Netflix bagging his ambitious new project – chronicling a tumultuous period for the world-famous Guinness family.

In the wake of that loss, the series will explore the “far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children” as well as several other characters involved in the business.

It sounds rather a lot like Succession with pints based on this early description, although no doubt the nuances between the two family dramas will reveal themselves as House of Guinness nears closer to release.

For now, it’s in the early stages of development, with no release window or cast locked in just yet. The series was announced at London’s Next on Netflix event last night.

Anne Mensah, Vice-President of Content at Netflix UK, said: “We are beyond thrilled to be working with Kudos and the incredible Steven Knight to bring the story of the Guinness Family to Netflix audiences.

“It has all the power of Peaky Blinders but the scale and the sweep of a true family saga. Set in the UK and the US, we cannot wait to see this realised.”

Creator Steven Knight commented: “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.

“I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Executive producer Karen Wilson added: “House of Guinness is full of mystery, intrigue, and drama and we’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing it to Netflix audiences around the globe.

“This epic and fascinating story about one of the greatest dynasties of the world will have audiences captivated, and I can’t think of anyone better to bring it to life than the brilliant Steven Knight.”

Knight has been very busy since finishing up on Peaky Blinders season 6, with SAS: Rogue Heroes and All the Light We Cannot See proving to be commercially successful follow-ups on BBC One and Netflix respectively.

Next up, he has BBC drama This Town, which chronicles the formation of band “against a backdrop of violence”, with Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom) among the cast.

Of course, Peaky Blinders fans are also eager to know whether the proposed sequel film will see release, following star Cillian Murphy’s recent Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

Knight told Radio Times in December that he was working on the “final bits” of the script.

House of Guinness is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

