One of the big talking points before the ceremony had been whether Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone or Poor Things star Emma Stone would win in the Best Actor category and in the end, it was Stone who took home the Oscar, while The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph capped off an incredible awards season by picking up a golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For? picking up the award for Best Original Song for Barbie, while The Zone of Interest was crowned Best International Film.

Meanwhile, few high-profile films ultimately wound up empty-handed, with the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon failing to convert their nominations into wins in any categories.

More like this

You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Oscars 2024 winners: Full list of Academy Award winners

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Best Picture

Oppenheimer – WINNER

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight Pictures

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. Focus Features

Best Supporting Actress

America Ferrera – Barbie

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

American Fiction.

Best International Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher's Lounge

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

Sandra Huller as Hedwig in The Zone of Interest. A24

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Best Short Documentary

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Short Film (Animation)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best Short Film (Live Action)

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

We've compiled 250 movies into one great book, with reviews, pictures and trivia – order your copy of the Radio Times ★★★★★ Film Guide now.

The Academy Awards took place on Sunday 10th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.