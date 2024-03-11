Oscar winners 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 awards
Other winners included Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and American Fiction.
As had been widely expected, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won the coveted Best Picture trophy at last night's 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, the crowning jewel of a superb night that saw the film take home a total of seven awards.
The ceremony also saw Nolan pick up his first Best Director gong, while stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr were victorious in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively, and the film was also successful in various craft categories – including cinematography and film editing.
One of the big talking points before the ceremony had been whether Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone or Poor Things star Emma Stone would win in the Best Actor category and in the end, it was Stone who took home the Oscar, while The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph capped off an incredible awards season by picking up a golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress.
Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For? picking up the award for Best Original Song for Barbie, while The Zone of Interest was crowned Best International Film.
Meanwhile, few high-profile films ultimately wound up empty-handed, with the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon failing to convert their nominations into wins in any categories.
More like this
You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Oscars 2024 winners: Full list of Academy Award winners
Best Picture
- Oppenheimer – WINNER
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best Actress
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actor
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction – WINNER
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teacher's Lounge
- The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Poor Things – WINNER
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Poor Things
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things – WINNER
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things – WINNER
- Society of the Snow
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Napoleon
Best Short Documentary
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Short Film (Animation)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER
We've compiled 250 movies into one great book, with reviews, pictures and trivia – order your copy of the Radio Times ★★★★★ Film Guide now.
The Academy Awards took place on Sunday 10th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.