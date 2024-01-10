An official synopsis reads: "Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

"Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

So, how can you watch Napoleon online? Read on for all the latest streaming options.

Where to watch Napoleon online: Is the film available on Prime Video?

Yes, Napoleon is now available to buy or rent from Prime Video here and other digital platforms.

When will Napoleon be available to watch on Apple TV+?

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte in Napoleon. Apple TV+

The film will become available to stream on Apple TV+ here at some point in the near future.

Ridley Scott previously revealed that a four-hour director's cut will also be coming to the platform.

Speaking to Total Film, Scott said: "I’m working on it. It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning. And so what happens is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes."

Napoleon is now showing in UK cinemas and comes to Apple TV+ at a later date. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

