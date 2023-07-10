He will be joined in the film by Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Empress Joséphine, with the story exploring their volatile relationship and Napoleon's rise to power during the French revolution.

You can see the action-packed, bombastic trailer right here now.

The film appears to feature numerous battles as well as courtly dances, political machinations, regal pageantry and love affairs - all in all, it would seem to be seriously dramatic.

Napoleon will be Scott's first film since 2021's The Last Duel and House of Gucci, while Phoenix earlier this year starred in Ari Aster's unique horror-comedy Beau is Afraid.

The star will next year be seen alongside Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to 2019's DC film Joker.

Vanessa Kirby's role in Napoleon was originally set to be played by Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, but the star had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Kirby is currently starring in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in which she reprises her role as Alanna Mitsopolis, otherwise known as the White Widow.

Napoleon will be released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2023 before coming to Apple TV+. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

